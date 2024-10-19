J&K cabinet passes Statehood resolution in first meeting

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet has passed a resolution urging Union Government to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, a government spokesman said on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

The Cabinet,which met under the chairmanship of Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (October 17, 2024), passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form, the government spokesman said.

The restoration of statehood will be a beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir, the official statement read.

The Cabinet has authorised the Chief Minister to take up the matter with the Prime Minister and Government of India for restoration of statehood.

Protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s unique identity and constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly elected government’s policy.

The spokesperson said that the Chief Minister would be proceeding to New Delhi in coming days to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers in this regard.

The Cabinet also decided summoning of the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar on 4th of November 2024 and advised Lieutenant Governor to summon and address the Legislative Assembly.

The draft address of the Lieutenant Governor to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the first session was also placed before the Council of Ministers, which the Council decided shall be further considered and discussed, the spokesman added.

The Council also made recommendation to the L-G for appointment of Mubarik Gul as Protem Speaker who will administer oath to the elected members of the Legislative Assembly on 21st October 2024. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor subsequently has issued the order of appointing Mubarik Gul as Protem Speaker till the election of the Speaker is held.