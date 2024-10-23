GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

BRICS Summit 2024 LIVE: PM Modi set to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

PM Modi wrapped up the first day of the summit with bilateral meetings with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Updated - October 23, 2024 09:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a concert before an informal dinner on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia onn October 22, 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a concert before an informal dinner on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia onn October 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (October 23, 2024) will hold an eagerly watched bilateral meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting, on the second day of the 16th summit of the BRICS grouping, comes on the heels of a major breakthrough on patrolling by their militaries along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. 

Also read | BRICS Summit 2024 Oct. 22 Highlights

PM Modi wrapped up the first day of the summit with bilateral meetings with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. With Mr. Putin, he assured India’s committent to providing “all possible assistance” to end the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

On Thursday, Mr. Putin is set to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will be making his first visit to Russia in more than two years -- a visit slammed by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

Read live updates here:

  • October 23, 2024 08:43
    India ready to provide all possible assistance for peace in Ukraine: PM Modi in Kazan

    India supports restoration of peace between Ukraine and Russia and is committed to providing “all possible assistance” to end the crisis, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Mr. Modi also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and called for the de-escalation of tension in the West Asian region.

    Read more on this here...

Published - October 23, 2024 08:42 am IST

Related Topics

Live news / international relations / international organisation / Russia / China

