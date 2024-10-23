BRICS Summit 2024 LIVE: PM Modi set to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (October 23, 2024) will hold an eagerly watched bilateral meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting, on the second day of the 16th summit of the BRICS grouping, comes on the heels of a major breakthrough on patrolling by their militaries along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

PM Modi wrapped up the first day of the summit with bilateral meetings with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. With Mr. Putin, he assured India’s committent to providing “all possible assistance” to end the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

On Thursday, Mr. Putin is set to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will be making his first visit to Russia in more than two years -- a visit slammed by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

Read live updates here: