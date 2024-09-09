The Supreme Court on Monday (September 9, 2024) will hear the case related to the murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the suo moto case.

The Centre has recently filed an application in the apex court alleging “unpardonable” non-cooperation by the West Bengal government. In its application, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has termed the alleged non-cooperation of the TMC government as an example “symptomatic of a systemic malaise” and sought a direction to the State authorities to extend full cooperation to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

While hearing the matter on August 22, the top court tore into the Kolkata Police over the delay in registering the unnatural death of the doctor. Making an impassioned appeal to the protesting doctors across the country, the apex court had also asked them to get back to work, saying “justice and medicine” cannot be stopped.

Two days earlier on August 20, the court termed the rape and murder as “horrific” and issued a slew of directions including setting up of a 10-member National Task Force to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.

The incident occurred on August 9 and the trainee doctor was found dead in the hospital’s seminar hall that lead to nationwide protests.

