Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: SC to hear RG Kar hospital incident today; Guv asks CM to call Cabinet meet to discuss removal of police chief

Bench of CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the suo moto case; Centre recently filed an application in the top court alleging ‘unpardonable’ non-cooperation by Bengal government

Updated - September 09, 2024 08:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Junior doctors from several medical colleges attend 'Abhaya clinic', a free medical camp to provide telemedicine services, as a mark of the doctors' protest against the trainee doctor's rape and murder at the RG Kar hospital, in Kolkata, on September 8, 2024.

Junior doctors from several medical colleges attend 'Abhaya clinic', a free medical camp to provide telemedicine services, as a mark of the doctors' protest against the trainee doctor's rape and murder at the RG Kar hospital, in Kolkata, on September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 9, 2024) will hear the case related to the murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the suo moto case.

The Centre has recently filed an application in the apex court alleging “unpardonable” non-cooperation by the West Bengal government. In its application, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has termed the alleged non-cooperation of the TMC government as an example “symptomatic of a systemic malaise” and sought a direction to the State authorities to extend full cooperation to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

While hearing the matter on August 22, the top court tore into the Kolkata Police over the delay in registering the unnatural death of the doctor. Making an impassioned appeal to the protesting doctors across the country, the apex court had also asked them to get back to work, saying “justice and medicine” cannot be stopped.

Two days earlier on August 20, the court termed the rape and murder as “horrific” and issued a slew of directions including setting up of a 10-member National Task Force to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.

The incident occurred on August 9 and the trainee doctor was found dead in the hospital’s seminar hall that lead to nationwide protests.

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • September 09, 2024 08:27
    Bengal Guv asks Mamata to call Cabinet meet over public demand to remove police commissioner

    West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose on September 8 directed CM Mamata Banerjee to hold an immediate emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss the people’s demand to replace Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

    “Governor Bose has directed CM Mamata Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss people’s demand for justice for the deceased woman doctor,” a Raj Bhavan source said.

    “According to the Governor, the State should function within the Constitution and the rule of law. The ostrich-like attitude will not pay and the State must address the public demand to remove the Police Commissioner of Kolkata,” the source said.

  • September 09, 2024 08:23
    Supreme Court to hear Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

    The Supreme Court on Monday (September 9, 2024) will hear the case related to the murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the suo moto case.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:33 am IST

