The Hindu Lit Fest mobile library flagged off in Chennai

January 11, 2024 02:28 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday flagged off the ‘Lit Fest Mobile Library,’ that was launched ahead of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, the annual literary festival.

The mobile library would visit various streets of Chennai to spread the joy of reading among city residents. People may read, borrow and donate books when the vehicle is stationed during specific hours at various destinations till January 25.

The vehicle would be stationed at Anna Nagar Tower Park between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and move to Mogappair Mangal Eri park, Happy food street, Ambattur, Shenoy Nagar Thiru.Vi.Ka.Park and Anna Nagar VR Mall and again halt at Tower Park from 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. between January 11 and January 14.

From January 15 to January 20, the van would halt at Besant Nagar Beach in the morning hours and travel to Anna Centenary library, OMR Food Street, Perungudi, Velachery Phoenix mall, Nanganallur market and Anjaneya temple and culminate at Besant Nagar beach.

The van would cover localities in central zone, including Semmozhi Poonga, Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, T.Nagar Natesan Park, Luz Nageswara Rao Park and finally halt at Gandhi Statue, Marina beach from January 21 to January 25. Residents would have access to the mobile library at Sri Mutha Venkata Subba Rao concert hall, Chetpet on January 26 and January 27. The van would be stationed for one to two hours at each location.

Flagging off the mobile library, Mr.Radhakrishnan said The Hindu’s lit fest provides an opportunity to listen to many good authors. It is not just one festival, but there are several connected events. A series of events are being organised through the month leading to a crescendo around the lit fest. The activity for students at schools run by the GCC and the Moonlight Cinema-LIT edition are among them.

Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, said it was the second year that mobile library would visit various parts of the city to encourage reading among people. “This will also help book exchange and as the van goes across the city, people will stop and pick up books. This is also a precursor to the Lit Fest on January 26 and 27, which is a celebration of books, city and people who love reading,” she said. N.Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited also took part.

The Moonlight Cinema-LIT edition would screen movies adapted from books on the beach. GSquare, which is partnering with the Lit Fest, would offer book racks with a collection of 400 books to 30 schools in Tamil Nadu. The Hindu Lit Fest fostered a vibrant platform that has grown over the decade where diverse voices converge through literature to spark thought-provoking conversations, said Latha Aranganathan, Chief Marketing Officer, GSquare Group.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 is presented by GSquare in association with NITTE Education Trust, Christ University and author lounge partner is VFS Global. While associate partner is FIIT JEE, Higginbothams is bookstore partner, Repute is water partner, Anand Prakash is gift partner and VIT is knowledge partner.

To Register, click https://newsth.live/THLitfest or scan QR code. For details, https://www.thehindu.com/litfest/.