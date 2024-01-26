GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 live updates | Chennai’s literary carnival unfolds

The Hindu Lit Fest is back this year with a whole new set of authors and speakers, covering various topics of interest throughout the event.

January 26, 2024 09:05 am | Updated 10:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu’s team of journalists brings the celebration to you in this form of a live update. The two-day event includes a wide selection of authors, artists and experts talking about everything from history and economics to arts, cinema and society. 

“We carry with us the honest and fearless traditions of The Hindu. The adherence to democratic values, to justice, to social inclusiveness, to diversity and pluralism...and the commitment to freedom of expression, which is the cornerstone of The Hindu and this fest,” said Nirmala Lakshman, Director of The Hindu Group and curator of the fest, at the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from talks and panels, the festival will also conduct a range of workshops, curated to help readers hone their skills. Conceived by Ms. Lakshman, this literary celebration is more than just a confluence of pages and prose; it is a jubilation of free speech and expression.

For more details, click here to get a sneak peek into Chennai’s literary carnival.

This is the 12 th edition of The Hindu’s flagship event and is unfolding at Sir Mutha Venkatasubbarao Concert Hall in Chetpet on January 26 and 27.

Register for The Hindu Litfest 2024 by logging on to www.thehindu.com/litfest/lfl-registration/

Follow our live updates here:

Watch LitFest 2024 live

You can follow a live stream of The Hindu’s LitFest here.

  • January 26, 2024 10:03
    Can India become a wealthy nation by 2047?

    Will India become a wealthy nation by 2047, the anniversary of our Independence? 

    We have a panel moderated by Raghuvir Srinivasan, where economists Jayati Ghosh, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, and journalists N. Ravi and T.N. Ninan will discuss the economic growth of India when the country celebrates its 100 years of Independence.

    Read more about the session here.

  • January 26, 2024 09:56
    Gopalkrishna Gandhi: ‘Honest doubt spurs honest questions’

    Gopalkrishna Gandhi, author of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi I Am An Ordinary Man, is speaking at the inauguration ceremony. “We celebrate today, thanks to The Hindu, the trust of books’ honest words”, not the dazzle of language or the praise printed on covers. “Books can and should claim one thing -- honesty, simple honesty,” he remarks.

    You’ll be hearing more from Mr. Gandhi at a talk later today.

  • January 26, 2024 09:45
    Freedom of expression, diversity are the cornerstone of this fest: Nirmala Lakshman

    Nirmala Lakshman, the director of The Hindu Group and curator of The Hindu’s LitFest, welcomes panelists and audience members to the literary carnival. “Over the next two days, we have the privilege of hearing a distinguished galaxy of writers and thinkers” and to “celebrate the magic of words and ideas”. 

    “We carry with us the honest and fearless traditions of The Hindu. The adherence to democratic values, to justice, to social inclusiveness, to diversity and pluralism...and the commitment to freedom of expression, which is the cornerstone of The Hindu and this fest,” she says.

  • January 26, 2024 09:38
    Get, set, LitFest!

    Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan kicks us off at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubbarao Concert Hall in Chetpet. We’re here to celebrate freedom of thought and expression and to discuss, agree, disagree, agree to disagree, debate, understand, smile and laugh. 

    “The Hindu is a way of life in this part of the world. We get up, first in the morning, both our hands occupied, one with a cup of coffee, and the other with The Hindu,” he says.

  • January 26, 2024 09:24
    Day 1: What to expect?

    Are you ready to tune in? Here’s a curated reading list by Swati Daftaur - a list of books by speakers and on subjects you’ll be hearing from today. 

    Read here: Get a head start for Day 1 of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024: A reading list.

  • January 26, 2024 09:23
    The Hindu LitFest 2024 is live!

    Hello readers, welcome to this year’s edition of The Hindu’s Lit Fest. I’m Saumya Kalia, and I’ll be taking you through the enchanting conversations at the literary extravaganza. We have a thrilling line-up of speakers who will talk to you about everything from history and politics to arts, society and cinema — from the heart of a city that cherishes the world of literature. 

Related Topics

The Hindu Lit Fest / books and literature / authors and poets

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.