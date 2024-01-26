The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 live updates | Chennai’s literary carnival unfolds

January 26, 2024 09:05 am | Updated 10:11 am IST

The Hindu’s team of journalists brings the celebration to you in this form of a live update. The two-day event includes a wide selection of authors, artists and experts talking about everything from history and economics to arts, cinema and society.

“We carry with us the honest and fearless traditions of The Hindu. The adherence to democratic values, to justice, to social inclusiveness, to diversity and pluralism...and the commitment to freedom of expression, which is the cornerstone of The Hindu and this fest,” said Nirmala Lakshman, Director of The Hindu Group and curator of the fest, at the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from talks and panels, the festival will also conduct a range of workshops, curated to help readers hone their skills. Conceived by Ms. Lakshman, this literary celebration is more than just a confluence of pages and prose; it is a jubilation of free speech and expression.

For more details, click here to get a sneak peek into Chennai’s literary carnival.

This is the 12 th edition of The Hindu’s flagship event and is unfolding at Sir Mutha Venkatasubbarao Concert Hall in Chetpet on January 26 and 27.

