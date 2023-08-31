HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘The Killer’, ‘Maestro’, and more to be screened at 67th BFI London Film Festival

The 67th BFI London Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 4 to 15 at venues in London and around the UK

August 31, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(clockwise from top left) Stills from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘The Killer’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Poor Things’, ‘All of Us Strangers’, ‘The Bikeriders’

(clockwise from top left) Stills from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘The Killer’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Poor Things’, ‘All of Us Strangers’, ‘The Bikeriders’ | Photo Credit: Apple, Netflix, Searchlight Pictures, and 20th Century Studios

The competition line-up for the upcoming 67th BFI London Film Festival was announced earlier this month, and now, the fest has revealed several galas and special presentations that will be screened during the festival, which is scheduled to take place from October 4 to 15 at venues in London and around the UK.

ALSO READ
Venice Film Festival | Line-up of films include ‘Ferrari,’ ‘The Killer’ and ‘Priscilla’

Several tentpole titles like Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, David Fincher’s The Killer, Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro seemed to have found a spot. These films, along with Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders, Jeymes Samuel’s The Book Of Clarence, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Todd Haynes’ May December, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s Nyad and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things have been added to the list the galas.

Variety reported that Miyazaki Hayao’s The Boy And The Heron, Kim Jee-woon’s Cobweb, Mahalia Belo’s The End We Start From, Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves, Garth Davis’ Foe, Abdou Cisse’s Grime Kids, Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, Goran Stolevski’s Housekeeping For Beginners, Ladj Ly’s Les Indésirables, Michel Franco’s Memory, Steve McQueen’s Occupied City, Sofia Coppola’s Priscillaand Jonathan Glazer’s Zone of Interest will get special presentations.

ALSO READ
Anthony Hopkins Holocaust drama ‘One Life’ heads to BFI London Film Festival

As known earlier, Emerald Fennell’s Saltburnwill open the festival while Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya’s The Kitchen will call for the curtains. The American Express gala for this year is Anthony Hopkins-starrer One Life, while Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be screened in the Mayor of London gala

Notably, this year’s slate comprises 252 titles across formats from 92 countries and in 79 languages. 99 of these are from female and non-binary filmmakers.

Meanwhile, check out the line-up for the competition here: 67th BFI London Film Festival Competition Line-up

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.