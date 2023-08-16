Trailer of Bradley Cooper’s biographical romance ‘Maestro’ out

August 16, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Netflix has released the trailer of Maestro, the second directorial film of Bradley Cooper. The actor plays conductor Leonard Bernstein in the biographical romance. Maestro will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before releasing on Netflix on December 20.

Cooper has co-written and produced the film that tracks the life of the famous conductor and composer with a spotlight on his 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre. Cary Mulligan, the She Said actor, co stars Cooper as Montealegre. Maya Hawke plays their daughter, Jamie, and Sam Nivola essays their son, Alexander.

Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Eric Parkinson, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Oscar Pavlo, Tim Rogan and Mallory Portnoy form the rest of the cast. Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy During and Kristie and Macosko Krieger are the producers. Matthew Libatique, who collaborated with Cooper for his debut direction A Star is Born, is the cinematographer.