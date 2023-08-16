HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trailer of Bradley Cooper’s biographical romance ‘Maestro’ out

Cooper stars as the acclaimed conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein in his second directorial ‘Maestro’

August 16, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bradley Cooper in ‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper in ‘Maestro’ | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix has released the trailer of Maestro, the second directorial film of Bradley Cooper. The actor plays conductor Leonard Bernstein in the biographical romance. Maestro will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before releasing on Netflix on December 20.

ALSO READ
Bradley Cooper to direct, star in 'Is This Thing On?' along with Will Arnett

Cooper has co-written and produced the film that tracks the life of the famous conductor and composer with a spotlight on his 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre. Cary Mulligan, the She Said actor, co stars Cooper as Montealegre. Maya Hawke plays their daughter, Jamie, and Sam Nivola essays their son, Alexander.

Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Eric Parkinson, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Oscar Pavlo, Tim Rogan and Mallory Portnoy form the rest of the cast. Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy During and Kristie and Macosko Krieger are the producers. Matthew Libatique, who collaborated with Cooper for his debut direction A Star is Born, is the cinematographer.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.