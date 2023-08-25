‘Foe’ trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal star in a ‘Black Mirror’-esque dystopian drama

August 25, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

The trailer of the upcoming dystopian drama Foe, starring Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, is here. Written and directed by Garth Davis, the film is set to release in theatres on October 6.

The two-minute trailer begins with Aaron Pierre’s character Terrance turning up at the farmhouse of Hen (Ronan) and Junior (Mescal) with a proposal for which he needs to know every intimate detail about the couple’s marriage. As we learn later, Junior is set to be taken to “live up there,” doing a two-year space mission to save humanity from this deteriorating planet. To ensure Hen has company, they replace Junior with a robotic clone of his, an idea that Junior isn’t all happy with. Reminds you of Black Mirror Seaon 6 Episode 3, starring Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett?

Foe is an adaptation of Iain Reid’s novel of the same name. The sci-fi dystopian thriller explores marriage and human relationships in a futuristic setting where Earth is affected by a severe environmental crisis. In an interview with Vanity Fair, director Garth explained how “the decay of the environment surrounding the decay of a marriage,” and that the farm represents the natural world and the marriage.

Aaron Pierce, Goran D. Kleut, and Yesse Spence are also part of the cast. Foe, an Amazon Studios release, is produced by Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Davis, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning. Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Robert Walak, Samantha Lang and Reid executive produce.

Foe will be released on October 6, alongside Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Pedro Almodovar’s Strange Way of Life.