HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Foe’ trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal star in a ‘Black Mirror’-esque dystopian drama

Written and directed by Garth Davis, the film is set to release in theatres on October 6

August 25, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Foe’

A still from ‘Foe’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Studios

The trailer of the upcoming dystopian drama Foe, starring Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, is here. Written and directed by Garth Davis, the film is set to release in theatres on October 6.

The two-minute trailer begins with Aaron Pierre’s character Terrance turning up at the farmhouse of Hen (Ronan) and Junior (Mescal) with a proposal for which he needs to know every intimate detail about the couple’s marriage. As we learn later, Junior is set to be taken to “live up there,” doing a two-year space mission to save humanity from this deteriorating planet. To ensure Hen has company, they replace Junior with a robotic clone of his, an idea that Junior isn’t all happy with. Reminds you of Black Mirror Seaon 6 Episode 3, starring Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett?

ALSO READ
Saoirse Ronan to star in Steve McQueen's World War II feature 'Blitz'

Foe is an adaptation of Iain Reid’s novel of the same name. The sci-fi dystopian thriller explores marriage and human relationships in a futuristic setting where Earth is affected by a severe environmental crisis. In an interview with Vanity Fair, director Garth explained how “the decay of the environment surrounding the decay of a marriage,” and that the farm represents the natural world and the marriage.

Aaron Pierce, Goran D. Kleut, and Yesse Spence are also part of the cast. Foe, an Amazon Studios release, is produced by Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Davis, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning. Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Robert Walak, Samantha Lang and Reid executive produce.

Foe will be released on October 6, alongside Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Pedro Almodovar’s Strange Way of Life.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.