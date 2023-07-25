First images of Anthony Hopkins, Helena Bonham-Carter, Johnny Flynn’s from ‘One Life’ out

July 25, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

The first look images of James Hawes’ One Life have been released by See-Saw Films ahead of its world premiere as a TIFF special presentation in September. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Helena Bonham-Carter and Johnny Flynn, the film is based on the book, ‘If it’s not impossible… The life of Sir Nicholas Winton’ by Barbara Winton. The film is written by Lucinda Coxon and Nick Drake.

The story revolves around Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London banker who saved 669 children from the Nazis – more than the number of children who survived the Holocaust in Czechoslovakia - during World War II. In 1988, 50 years after the incident, Winton is still haunted by the fate of the children he wasn’t able to save. In the live television show, That’s Life, which Winton attended as a viewer, he was surprised by the fellow audience who were actually the surviving children – now adults, which finally made him make peace with the events of the last 50 years.

Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn both play Nicholas Winton at different stages of his life while Helena Bonham-Carter plays Winton’s mother, Babi. The cast of One Life also includes Jonathan Pryce, Lena Olin, Romola Garai and Alex Sharp. The film, produced by See-Saw Films, is presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, BBC Film and MBK Productions in association with Cross City Films, Filmnation Entertainment and Lipsync.