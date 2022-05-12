Richard Linklater, Glen Powell collaborating for action comedy 'Hitman'
The actor will feature as a Houston cop who’s been working undercover as the most in-demand hitman in Houston, until one day he breaks protocol in order to help a desperate woman
Filmmaker Richard Linklater and actor Glen Powell are teaming up once again for a feature film.
The duo, who earlier collaborated for animated film “Apollo 10 1/2” and "Everybody Wants Some!!", will work together for action-comedy "Hitman".
Linklater will direct and co-write the film, which is based on a Texas Monthly magazine article by journalist Skip Hollandsworth, reported Variety.
Powell, who is currently awaiting the release of "Top Gun: Maverick", will also co-write the movie.
The actor will feature as a Houston cop who’s been working undercover as the most in-demand hitman in Houston, until one day he breaks protocol in order to help a desperate woman (Adria Arjona) trying to escape an abusive boyfriend.
The project is based on a 2001 article in Texas Monthly that narrated the fascinating story of hit man Gary Johnson, a staff investigator at the Harris County district attorney’s office, who plays the role of hit man for police requiring the help of an undercover officer to catch individuals ordering a hit.
"Hitman" will be produced by Linklater, Michael Blizzard for Detour Pictures, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, and Powell with his production outfit BarnStorm Productions.
