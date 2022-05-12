Richard Linklater, Glen Powell collaborating for action comedy 'Hitman'

PTI May 12, 2022 17:36 IST

PTI May 12, 2022 17:36 IST

The actor will feature as a Houston cop who’s been working undercover as the most in-demand hitman in Houston, until one day he breaks protocol in order to help a desperate woman

Richard Linklater | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

The actor will feature as a Houston cop who’s been working undercover as the most in-demand hitman in Houston, until one day he breaks protocol in order to help a desperate woman

Filmmaker Richard Linklater and actor Glen Powell are teaming up once again for a feature film. The duo, who earlier collaborated for animated film “Apollo 10 1/2” and "Everybody Wants Some!!", will work together for action-comedy "Hitman". Linklater will direct and co-write the film, which is based on a Texas Monthly magazine article by journalist Skip Hollandsworth, reported Variety. Powell, who is currently awaiting the release of "Top Gun: Maverick", will also co-write the movie. The actor will feature as a Houston cop who’s been working undercover as the most in-demand hitman in Houston, until one day he breaks protocol in order to help a desperate woman (Adria Arjona) trying to escape an abusive boyfriend. The project is based on a 2001 article in Texas Monthly that narrated the fascinating story of hit man Gary Johnson, a staff investigator at the Harris County district attorney’s office, who plays the role of hit man for police requiring the help of an undercover officer to catch individuals ordering a hit. "Hitman" will be produced by Linklater, Michael Blizzard for Detour Pictures, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, and Powell with his production outfit BarnStorm Productions.



Our code of editorial values