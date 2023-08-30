Trailer of ‘The Book of Clarence’, starring LaKeith Stanfield, out

August 30, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

The trailer of the biblical epic The Book of Clarence is out. The film, starring LaKeith Stanfield and directed by Jeymes Samuel, will hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

The film revolves around the story of Clarence, a Jerusalemite who is intrigued by the influence of Jesus and becomes a Messaiah for his own gain. His journey leads him into an unexpected exploration of faith, reads the film’s official description.

The trailer shows LaKeith Stanfield’s portrayal of Clarence as he attempts to become one of Messiah’s apostles. Fascinated by the status of 12 apostles, Clarence decides to join their forces. The film also stars Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard and Teyana Taylor.