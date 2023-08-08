HamberMenu
First look of Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott’s ‘All of Us Strangers’ out; film to release on December 22

Also starring Claire Foy and Jamie Bell, ‘All of Us Strangers’ is directed by Andrew Haigh

August 08, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in a still from ‘All of Us Strangers’

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in a still from ‘All of Us Strangers’ | Photo Credit: @searchlightpics/X

A first-look picture featuring actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott from their upcoming supernatural drama All of Us Strangers was released by Searchlight Pictures on Tuesday. The film is directed by Andrew Haigh, known for directing titles like Weekend, Lean on Pete, and The North Water.

All of Us Strangers is loosely based on Taichi Yamada’s 1987 Japanese novel ‘Strangers’. “One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, screenwriter Adam (Scott) has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbour Harry (Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where it appears his long-dead parents are both living and look the same age as the day they died 30 years before,” reads the official synopsis of the film. Notably, actors Claire Foy and Jamie Bell are playing Adam’s parents in the film

'Poor Things' trailer: Willem Dafoe resurrects Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos' next feature
Pedro Pascal set to join Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' sequel

All of Us Strangers is produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Sarah Harvey. The film is set to release in theatres on December 22.

Meanwhile, Mescal will be seen next in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, Richard Linklater’s Merrily We Roll Along, and The History of Sound. Scott will play Tom Ripley in Netflix’s series adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley.

