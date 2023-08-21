HamberMenu
Michel Franco’s ‘Memory’ to have North American premiere at TIFF 2023

The film follows two former classmates, played by Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, who reconnect after a high school reunion party

August 21, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Peter Sarsgaard and Jessica Chastain in ‘Memory’

Mexican director Michel Franco’s Memory starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard will screen at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month. It will mark the movie’s North American debut.

Memory follows two former classmates, played by Chastain and Sarsgaard, who reconnect after a high school reunion party.

A synopsis on the TIFF website reads, “Silvia (Jessica Chastain) works at a public home in New York City for adults struggling with mental health conditions. She leads a simple and structured life: her daughter, her job, her AA meetings. She meets Saul (Peter Sarsgaard) in the worst circumstances, after he has creepily followed her home from their high school reunion party and she finds him dripping wet and freezing outside her door the next morning. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past.”

Memory will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before playing at TIFF.

Michel Franco is known for acclaimed films like After Lucia and 2021’s Sundown starring Tim Roth.

