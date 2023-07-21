Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ is New York Film Festival’s centerpiece

July 21, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla is set to take centre stage at New York Film Festival on October 6.

A24’s much-anticipated film, Priscilla, delving into the life of Elvis Presley’s wife, will grace the New York Film Festival as its centrepiece. Sharing the spotlight with Netflix’s May December, which opens the event, Priscilla stars Cailee Spaeny portraying Priscilla Ann Wagner and Jacob Elordi as Elvis. The film chronicles Priscilla’s journey from her upbringing as an Army brat in West Germany to her eventual residence at Graceland.

Sofia Coppola is at the helm as the writer and director and Priscilla Presley is the co-writer.

“It’s a showcase for a pair of star-making performances and a work of tremendous empathy and emotional nuance. We are looking forward to welcoming Sofia back to the festival with one of her very best films,” NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim said.