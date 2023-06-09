‘Poor Things’ trailer: Emma Stone is a Frankenstein experiment in Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest

June 09, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

Yorgos Lanthimos, known for The Favourite, The Lobster, has set his latest feature in the Victorian era.

Scripted by Tony McNamara for the screen, the movie is based on Scottish writer Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name. It stars Emma Stone opposite Williem Dafoe.

The official description of the movie reads, “Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

The cast includes includes Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott.