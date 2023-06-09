HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Poor Things’ trailer: Emma Stone is a Frankenstein experiment in Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest

The cast includes includes Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott

June 09, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Poor Things’

A still from ‘Poor Things’ | Photo Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Yorgos Lanthimos, known for The Favourite, The Lobster, has set his latest feature in the Victorian era.

ALSO READ
Three scorching women in Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite

Scripted by Tony McNamara for the screen, the movie is based on Scottish writer Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name. It stars Emma Stone opposite Williem Dafoe.

The official description of the movie reads, “Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

The cast includes includes Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott.

Related Topics

English cinema / cinema / arts, culture and entertainment / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.