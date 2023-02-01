HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget 2023 | Highest-ever capital outlay of ₹2.40 lakh crore for railways

The outlay for the railways is nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24

February 01, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The capital outlay for the railways has been increased to the highest-ever ₹2.40 lakh crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on January 1.

Presenting the budget in Lok Sabha, Ms. Sitharaman said the outlay for the railways is nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014.

ALSO READ
Indian Railways introduces ‘Ideal Train Profile’ to maximise seat occupancy

She said 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last- and first-mile connectivity for coal, fertiliser and food grain sectors have been identified and will be taken up on a priority basis with an investment of ₹75,000 crores, including ₹15,000 crore from private sources, she said.

With increased passenger expectations, the Railways are planning to refurbish more than 1,000 coaches of premier trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Humsafar and Tejas. The interiors of these coaches will be improved with a modern look and for enhanced passenger comfort.

A significant allocation is likely to be made to replace old tracks as the railways plan to speed up trains and launch Vande Bharat Express in more destinations. Aimed at attracting tourists, the railways is proposing to manufacture 100 more Vistadome coaches.

In the budget, the government proposed to manufacture 35 hydrogen fuel-based trains, 4,500 newly designed automobile carrier coaches with side entry, 5,000 LHB coaches and 58,000 wagons.

The Railways was allocated ₹1.4 lakh crore in the Union Budget for 2022-23, of which ₹1.37 lakh crore was earmarked for capital expenditure and ₹3,267 lakh crore for revenue expenditure.

Related Topics

Union Budget / indian railways / India / public transport / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.