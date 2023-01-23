HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Railways introduces ‘Ideal Train Profile’ to maximise seat occupancy

The pilot project has been introduced in over 200 trains; it is expected to increase the occupancy of a train by up to 5%

January 23, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
An in-house pilot project of th Indian Railways aims to improve the occupancy of trains.

An in-house pilot project of th Indian Railways aims to improve the occupancy of trains. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Indian Railways has introduced the ‘Ideal Train Profile’ to maximise the capacity utilisation and revenue generation in reserved mail express trains by regularly analysing the demand pattern of every single train.

The Ideal Train Profile -- a seat capacity optimisation decision support -- is done due to the fact that the number of ticket-class combinations on a single train journey date can exceed ₹5,000.

ALSO READ
Railways turns to start-ups for solutions to raise efficiency, safety

Simplifying seat allocation

According to a Railway Ministry official, the pattern of demand for accommodation is not always on an end-to-end basis, but rather varies in all trains depending on various factors such as its origin-destination pairs, timings, class of accommodation, availability of alternate trains or means of transportation. This paradox is best resolved by allocating accommodation quotas based on the business need of serving the demands for different origin-destination pairs.

Traditionally, this is done on Indian Railways by analysing the historic data of a particular train or similar trains operating on a given route. The official informed that the deployment of Ideal Train Profile utility provides the railway administrators in the passenger profile cells in various zonal railways, a decision support tool to shorten the time taken for seat distribution analytics of a train. It will help zonal railways to conduct a periodic review of the train quotas to address the changing demand mix on account of holidays, seasonality, etc.

The pilot project was started on seven zonal railways - Eastern, Central, Northern, Southern, South Central, Western, and West Central Railway. The pilot project has so far been rolled out in over 200 trains in Indian Railways. It is expected that the utility will also help to enhance confirmed seat availability and increase the occupancy of a train by up to 5%.

The modules have been developed by an in-house team, led by R Gopalakrishnan of the Centre of Railway Information Systems, after an extensive effort spanning over two years.

Related Topics

public transport / railway

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.