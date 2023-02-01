Union Budget 2023-24 live updates | Finance Minister set to present budget before the Parliament today

Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24. Photo: Screenshot via YouTube/Sansad TV
February 01, 2023 09:04
Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Murmu
February 01, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 09:04 am IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present before the Parliament, the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24.
Yesterday, following the President’s address to the joint-sitting of the Parliament, Ms. Sitharaman had tabled the Economic Survey for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Economic Survey said that India’s economic recovery from the pandemic is complete and the economy is expected to grow in the range of 6% to 6.8% in the coming financial year 2023-24.
The Survey also said that India remains the fastest growing major economy in the world.
Meanwhile, RBI projected 6.8% inflation this fiscal outside the upper target limit, which the Survey said is “not high enough to deter private consumption, also not too low to weaken inducement to invest.”
The first part of the Budget session, which began on January 31, will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part.
Here are the latest updates:
Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has reached the Ministry of Finance. From here, she will later proceed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The BJP will start a 12-day nationwide campaign on February 1 to make people aware of the “pro-people” measures that are to be announced in the Union Budget, party leaders said.
The campaign will be coordinated by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi and conclude on February 12, they said.
BJP president J.P. Nadda has formed a task force comprising nine members, including party general secretary Sunil Bansal and heads of its farmer and youth wings, to organise discussions, press conferences or seminars on the Union Budget in all districts of the country, they said.
A day after the Union Budget is presented in Parliament, Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled States, as part of the campaign, will hold press conferences, party leaders said, adding that in States where the party is not in power, BJP unit heads and leaders of opposition in the Assembly will hold press conferences.- PTI
GDP in nominal terms has been projected at 11% in next fiscal.
