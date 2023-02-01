Union Budget 2023-24 live updates | Finance Minister set to present budget before the Parliament today

The Union Finance Minister will present the Union Budget for Financial Year 2023-24 today at 11.00 A.M.

February 01, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present before the Parliament, the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Yesterday, following the President’s address to the joint-sitting of the Parliament, Ms. Sitharaman had tabled the Economic Survey for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Economic Survey said that India’s economic recovery from the pandemic is complete and the economy is expected to grow in the range of 6% to 6.8% in the coming financial year 2023-24.

The Survey also said that India remains the fastest growing major economy in the world.

Meanwhile, RBI projected 6.8% inflation this fiscal outside the upper target limit, which the Survey said is “not high enough to deter private consumption, also not too low to weaken inducement to invest.”

The first part of the Budget session, which began on January 31, will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part.

Here are the latest updates: