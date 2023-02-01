HamberMenu
Budget 2023 | Financial support for poor in prisons and unable to afford penalty, bail amount: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this during her Budget 2023 speech in the Lok Sabha on February 1

February 01, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 said financial support will be provided to poor persons who are in prison and are unable to afford penalties and bail amounts.

The Minister said this during her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

"Support for poor persons who are in prisons and are unable to afford penalty or bail amount, required financial support will be provided," she said.

Addressing the inaugural session of the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts here last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to them to give priority to cases related to undertrial prisoners languishing in jails and release them, as per law, based on human sensitivities.

In every district there is a committee headed by the district judge, so that these cases can be reviewed and wherever possible, such prisoners may be released on bail, the Prime Minister said.

