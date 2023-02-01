HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget 2023 | FM Sitharaman announces ₹5300 crore grant for Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project in poll-bound Karnataka

The State is expected to go to polls in May 2023

February 01, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Work on the canal crossing bridge of the Upper Bhadra dam. File photo.

Work on the canal crossing bridge of the Upper Bhadra dam. File photo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023, announced a grant of ₹5300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project in the poll-bound Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in April 2022 had said that steps had already been taken to declare the Upper Bhadra project as a national project. Once declared as a national project, ₹16,000 crore would be made available for the project, he had said.

The Upper Bhadra Project will ensure irrigation of around 2.25 lakh hectares in Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Tumakuru districts with around 19 tmcft of water. The project also envisages filling up more than 350 tanks using 10.8 tmcft of water, along with augmenting the capacity of Vani Vilas reservoir.

Presenting her fifth Union Budget, for the year 2023-24, she said that the Budget proposals for this financial year rest on inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, and financial sector.

Related Topics

Union Budget / budgets and budgeting / Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.