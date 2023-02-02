HamberMenu
The Package | 67 Stories

Decoding Budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s fifth straight Budget comes at a time when the economy is slowing and there is a need for increased spending on social sectors as well as ramping up incentives for local manufacturing.

February 02, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding the Budget Papers at the North Block in New Delhi on February 01, 2023.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding the Budget Papers at the North Block in New Delhi on February 01, 2023. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings, and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade as she did a tightrope walk in the Budget between staying fiscally prudent and meeting public expectations in the year before general elections.

Ms. Sitharaman’s fifth straight Budget comes at a time when the economy is slowing and there is a need for increased spending on social sectors as well as ramping up incentives for local manufacturing. The Modi government will seek third term next year and the BJP will face nine Assembly elections this year.

Announcing its last full budget before the 2024 elections, the NDA government focused on a slew of measures that expanded Capital Expenditure spending and tied in various priorities including Green Growth, Youth Power, and Inclusive Development. This was also accompanied by major tax announcements for the salaried class, with changes in tax slabs and a clear intention to shift to the new tax regime.

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity. File

Budget 2023 | PAN to be used as common identifier for digital systems

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a post budget press conference in New Delhi on February 01, 2023.

Budget 2023 | Finance Minister proposes amendments to banking laws

The Hindu Bureau
Chirag Dhingra (left), a toy shop owner in Malviya Nagar, said he’ll be able to to spend more on his family now.

Will be able to save more now, say city’s salaried employees, businessmen

Mehul Malpani,Alisha Dutta
People in Delhi watching Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering the Budget speech.

‘Reduced tax burden will bring relief but need more employment opportunities’

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaving to present the Union Budget in Parliament.

Union Budget 2023-24 | Income tax rebate limit increased to ₹7 lakh; Railways accorded highest-ever capital outlay

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Budget 2023 | Marginal increase of 3.43% for health, research budget slashed by 6.87%

Maitri Porecha
According to the Budget documents, the proposal follows a measure initiated in the Finance Act, 2021 pertaining to the proceeds of ULIP policies, where the premium paid, for any year, exceeded ₹2.5 lakh. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a post-Budget press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Budget 2023 | Income Tax exemptions on high-value life insurance proceeds to be limited

The Hindu Bureau
Suburban railway work under way at Hebbal railway station in Bengaluru.

Union Budget allocates ₹450 crore for Bengaluru suburban rail project

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the production of Vande Bharat Coaches at Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. File

Budget 2023 | Railways gets outlay of ₹2.4 lakh crore

Maitri Porecha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to double the deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to ₹30 lakh

Budget 2023 | Senior citizen scheme limit doubled to ₹30 lakh

PTI
India has made remarkable advancements in the digital realm. File image

Budget 2023 | Government to set up 100 5G labs to develop new apps

Mini Tejaswi
Mobile phones will become cheaper as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the import duty.

Budget 2023 | Customs Duty tweaks likely to make mobile phones, TVs cheaper; toys, bicycles, automobiles dearer

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a post budget press conference in New Delhi on February 01, 2023.

Budget 2023 | Social security cuts irk trade unions

The Hindu Bureau
A fully functional tap water connection is defined as a household getting at least 55 litres of potable water per capita per day all through the year. Image for representation purpose only.

Budget 2023 | Jal Jeevan Mission gets hike in funds

The Hindu Bureau
Schemes under the Ministry of Minority Affairs that provides support for students clearing Prelims conducted by UPSC, SSC, and State public service commission got nothing in the ongoing financial year. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a post-Budget press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Budget 2023 | Funds for minority schemes slashed, allocation reduced 38% than last year

Ishita Mishra
 Pravasi Bandhu Welfare Trust chairman K. V. Shamsudheen

Union Budget: Concerns of NRIs not addressed, says Shamsudheen

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers carry cauliflowers from their field, on the day of tabling Union Budget 2023-24, in a village near Amritsar, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Image for representation purpose only.

Budget 2023 | Cut in allocations to farm schemes, food subsidy draws flak

The Hindu Bureau
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a post-budget press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 1.

Budget 2023 | Changes in allocation for key schemes including MGNREGS, PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat

The Hindu Bureau
Automakers opine that the policy will not only boost the sales but also help achieving clean and green environment.

Budget 2023 | Vehicle scrapping policy revved up to drive green economy

The Hindu Bureau
The giant rubber tree in the Museum-Zoo compound

Budget 2023: Import duty on compounded rubber increased

The Hindu Bureau
The biggest cut is for space technology, under ‘Central Sector Schemes’, of ₹1,093.84 crore. 

Budget 2023 | Department of Space gets ₹12,500 crore, 8% less than previous year

The Hindu Bureau
Clean green hydrogen energy generation.

Budget 2023 | Major thrust planned for green energy

Jacob Koshy
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023.
Premium

Explained | Budget 2023: What are laboratory-grown diamonds?

Priyali Prakash
Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal. File

Budget 2023 | 19.6% hike in sum to Ministry of AYUSH; allocation to Ayurveda institute doubles

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Rajya Sabha on the second day of Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Budget 2023 | ₹16,361 crore allocated for Ministry of Science and Technology

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a post-budget press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Budget 2023 | Panel to examine Scheduled Caste status for Dalit converts allocated ₹3.05 crore 

Abhinay Lakshman
The Congress general secretary for communications and former Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh also expressed dismay at the sharp cut. Image for representation purpose only.

Budget 2023 | MGNREGS fund cut by 33% to 60,000 crore

Sobhana K. Nair
A worker in one of the oldest and largest diamond polishing units of Surat checking its dazzle. File image for representation

Budget 2023 | Lab Grown Diamond segment gets leg up with duty cut, R&D support

Lalatendu Mishra
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives for the Union Budget presentation in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Budget 2023 | Defence budget rises 13%; revised estimate for pension rises

Dinakar Peri
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the Post Budget press conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 1, 2023.

Budget 2023 | Cooperative manufacturing units get sops 

The Hindu Bureau
The Union Budget 2023 incentivised domestic tourism for the middle class, announcing sector-specific skilling and entrepreneurship development to achieve the objectives of the Dekho Apna Desh initiative. Image for representation purpose only.

Budget 2023 | Tourism to go into mission mode

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
Image for representational purpose only.

Budget 2023 | Exemptions on high-value life insurance proceeds pruned

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of officials collecting data as part of Census in 2011.

Budget 2023 | Marginal hike in funds for Home Ministry, allocation for Census slashed by half

The Hindu Bureau
“A National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels, and device agnostic accessibility,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Budget speech. Photo: Special Arrangement

Budget 2023 | FM moots national digital library to promote reading

Jagriti Chandra
Nai Udaan Scheme, meant to help minority candidates prepare for the preliminary examinations conducted by UPSC, was also scrapped, says Shabbir Ali.

Minority welfare funds slashed by 38%, says Shabbir

The Hindu Bureau
IDBI Bank is on the government’s list for privatisation. Image for representation

Budget 2023 | No separate mention of disinvestment proceeds

PTI
Tribal women walk to their villages in Chhattisgarh. Image for representation only

Budget 2023 | ₹15,000 crore to be spent on development of tribals

Abhinay Lakshman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary comes out of the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi.
Premium

Budget 2023 | Income tax rejig signals BJP’s return to core middle class support base close to 2024 polls

Nistula Hebbar
Customs duties on articles made from bars of gold and platinum have been increased.

Watch | Budget 2023 | Mobile phones, TVs to get cheaper; toys, bicycles, automobiles dearer

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24

Budget 2023 | Govt to borrow record ₹15.4 lakh crore in FY24 to bridge revenue gap

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on February 1, 2023.

Budget 2023 | Defence sector gets lion’s share

The Hindu Bureau
The Eklavya model residential higher secondary school at Kumizi in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district. Photo: tntribalwelfare.tn.gov.in

Budget 2023 | 38,800 teachers, support staff to be recruited for Eklavya schools

Abhinay Lakshman
Image for representational purpose only.

Budget 2023 | Govt raises agriculture credit target by 11% to ₹20 lakh crore for FY24

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on February 1, 2023

Watch | Union Budget 2023-24 Highlights | Income tax rebate limit increased to ₹7 lakh; Railways accorded highest-ever capital outlay

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Budget 2023 | 50 additional airports, heliports to be revived

Jagriti Chandra
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding the Budget Papers, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24.

Budget 2023 | How is money allocated and where does it come from?

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Budget 2023| Women get a one-time small savings scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Union Budget 2023-24 | Full text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech in Parliament

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister announcing the new tax slabs. Photo: Screenshot via YouTube/Sansad TV.

Budget 2023 | Fiscal deficit to be brought down to below 4.5% by 2025-26: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, February 1.

Budget 2023 | Government extends support measures for start-ups

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2023 | Govt to bring another dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas-2: Finance Minister Sitharaman

PTI
Image for representation

Budget 2023 | What are the Centre’s initiatives for ‘Green Growth’ and energy transition? 

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister announcing the new tax slabs. Photo: Screenshot via YouTube/Sansad TV

Budget 2023 | Zero tax for annual income up to ₹7 lakh under new scheme

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on February 1, 2023.

Budget 2023 | Government to unveil National Data Governance Policy

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representational purpose only.

Budget 2023 | Financial support for poor in prisons and unable to afford penalty, bail amount: Finance Minister

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, on February 1, 2023.

Budget 2023 | Government to continue 50-year interest-free loans to States for another year: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
The government said that a capital outlay of ₹2.4 lakh crore has been provided for railways, which is highest-ever allocation since 2013-14.

Budget 2023 | Record allocation of ₹2.4 lakh crore for Railways

The Hindu Bureau
The government said that a capital outlay of ₹2.4 lakh crore has been provided for Railways, which is highest-ever allocation since 2013-14. File

Budget 2023 | Highest-ever capital outlay of ₹2.4 lakh crore for Railways

The Hindu Bureau
Digilocker is an initiative under the Digital India programme by the government where citizens can get authentic documents/certificates in digital format from the original issuers of these certificates.

Budget 2023 | KYC process to be simplified, DigiLocker will be ‘one stop shop’ for updating details: FM Sitharaman

The Hindu Bureau
Handicraft artisans in Mysuru, Karnataka. (Image for representation)

Budget 2023 | Finance Minister announces PM-VIKAS package for artisans and craftspeople 

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on February 1, 2023.

Budget 2023 | PM Awas Yojana share rises by 66%, with more focus on Tier 2 and 3 cities

Sreeparna Chakrabarty, The Hindu Bureau
File picture of a manual scavenger at work. Image for representation

Budget 2023 | Finance Minister pitches for 100% switch to mechanised sewer cleaning in all cities and towns

The Hindu Bureau
Work on the canal crossing bridge of the Upper Bhadra dam. File photo.

Budget 2023 | FM Sitharaman announces ₹5300 crore grant for Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project in poll-bound Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24.

Budget 2023 | Centre made cash transfer of ₹2.2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN scheme: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Sickle Cell Anaemia (SCA) is an inherited blood disorder. (Photo for representation)

Budget 2023 | Government to launch mission to eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia by 2047

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

Budget 2023 | Nirmala Sitharaman lists 7 priorities

The Hindu Bureau
Pearl millet (Bajra), ready for harvesting at Nuh district in the State of Haryana on September 14, 2022.

Budget 2023 | Government to support Hyderabad-based millet institute as centre of excellence: FM Sitharaman

The Hindu Bureau

