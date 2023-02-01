HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget 2023 | Govt to put out National Data Governance Policy to allow access to “anonymized data”: Finance Minister

The idea, which has been floated since 2020, may lead to misgivings from large tech companies, depending on the extent of commercial data they may have to share.

February 01, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on February 1, 2023.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on February 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“To unleash innovation and research by start-ups and academia, a National Data Governance Policy will be brought out,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2023–24 on February 1.

“This will enable access to anonymized data,” she added.

Also Read |Budget 2023 | PAN will be used as common identifier for all digital systems of government agencies: FM Sitharaman

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released a draft of this policy in May 2022 for public consultation. The nine-page document sought to set up the India Data Management Office (IDMO) under the Digital India Corporation, and lay out some guidelines for sharing of non-personal data by private entities. The non-personal data sharing concept is distinct from the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, which was drafted with individual privacy online in consideration. 

Under a more detailed December 2020 draft framework, an expert committee report submitted to MeitY that a company may be classified as a “data business,” based on certain parameters like the type and volume of data they collect, after which anonymized data from these firms can be obtained by a community, defined as “any group of people that are bound by common interests and purposes.” An example of non-personal data sharing is general traffic data in a city from ridesharing apps.

ALSO READ
Data protection bill may need multiple iterations before becoming practical: experts

That year, the US–India Business Council (USIBC) reportedly voiced concerns from tech giants like Amazon and Google, who were opposed to data sharing at the scale MeitY’s committee of experts had envisioned it. 

In a 2021 report funded by Google, Aapti Institute, a technology policy think tank, said that the mandatory data sharing outlined in the 2020 report was “premature” in a “nascent” Indian data economy. “The state must serve to bring stakeholders together, adopting a consultative and iterative approach to data governance in order to harness the immense and latent potential of non-personal data,” the report said.

The May 2022 draft does not provide for mandatory data sharing, and instead provides high-level principles on the basis of which the non-personal data sharing regime would later be put in place.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / economy (general) / data protection / personal data collection / Union Budget

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.