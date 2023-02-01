Budget 2023 | Govt to put out National Data Governance Policy to allow access to “anonymized data”: Finance Minister

February 01, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

“To unleash innovation and research by start-ups and academia, a National Data Governance Policy will be brought out,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2023–24 on February 1.

“This will enable access to anonymized data,” she added.

Also Read |Budget 2023 | PAN will be used as common identifier for all digital systems of government agencies: FM Sitharaman

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released a draft of this policy in May 2022 for public consultation. The nine-page document sought to set up the India Data Management Office (IDMO) under the Digital India Corporation, and lay out some guidelines for sharing of non-personal data by private entities. The non-personal data sharing concept is distinct from the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, which was drafted with individual privacy online in consideration.

Under a more detailed December 2020 draft framework, an expert committee report submitted to MeitY that a company may be classified as a “data business,” based on certain parameters like the type and volume of data they collect, after which anonymized data from these firms can be obtained by a community, defined as “any group of people that are bound by common interests and purposes.” An example of non-personal data sharing is general traffic data in a city from ridesharing apps.

That year, the US–India Business Council (USIBC) reportedly voiced concerns from tech giants like Amazon and Google, who were opposed to data sharing at the scale MeitY’s committee of experts had envisioned it.

In a 2021 report funded by Google, Aapti Institute, a technology policy think tank, said that the mandatory data sharing outlined in the 2020 report was “premature” in a “nascent” Indian data economy. “The state must serve to bring stakeholders together, adopting a consultative and iterative approach to data governance in order to harness the immense and latent potential of non-personal data,” the report said.

The May 2022 draft does not provide for mandatory data sharing, and instead provides high-level principles on the basis of which the non-personal data sharing regime would later be put in place.