HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget 2023 | PM Awas Yojana enhanced by 66% to ₹79,000 crore

In the last Budget, ₹48,000 crore was allocated towards the Government’s housing scheme

February 01, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on February 1, 2023.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on February 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

PM Awas Yojana outlay is being enhanced by 66% to over ₹79,000 crore, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament.

In the Union Budget 2022-23, the FM had proposed an allocation of ₹48,000 crore towards the government initiative of Housing for All. The Government had promised 80 lakh houses will be completed for the identified eligible beneficiaries of PMAY, both rural and urban.

According to the data shared by the Government, as on September 29, 2022, a total of two crore houses had been constructed out of the 2.46 crore houses that were sanctioned. Of this, 69% were owned partly or completely by women.

Ms. Sitharaman is presenting before the Parliament, the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 today.

Related Topics

Union Budget / budgets and budgeting

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.