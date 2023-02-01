Budget 2023 | What’s cheaper and what’s costlier?

February 01, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth straight Budget on Wednesday in Lok Sabha. A large number of commonly used items will become more expensive and certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty according to the Union Budget 2023-24.

Here’s is a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier.

What’s cheaper

Mobile phones and TV sets manufactured in India

Denatured ethyl alcohol

Acid grade fluorspar

Shrimp feed

Lab-grown diamonds

Fish lipid oil used in manufacturing aquatic feed

Machinery for manufacturing lithium ion cell to be used in electric vehicles

Raw materials for manufacture of CRGO Steel, ferrous scrap and nickel cathode

What’s dearer