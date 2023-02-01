Budget 2023 | What’s cheaper and what’s costlier?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth straight Budget on Wednesday in Lok Sabha. A large number of commonly used items will become more expensive and certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty according to the Union Budget 2023-24.
Here’s is a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier.
What’s cheaper
- Mobile phones and TV sets manufactured in India
- Denatured ethyl alcohol
- Acid grade fluorspar
- Shrimp feed
- Lab-grown diamonds
- Fish lipid oil used in manufacturing aquatic feed
- Machinery for manufacturing lithium ion cell to be used in electric vehicles
- Raw materials for manufacture of CRGO Steel, ferrous scrap and nickel cathode
What’s dearer
- Fully imported cars, including electric vehicles (EV)
- Kitchen chimney
- Imported bicycles and toys
- Articles made of gold, platinum
- Imitation jewellery
- Silver dores, bars, articles
- Copper scrap
- Compounded rubber
- Cigarettes
