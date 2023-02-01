HamberMenu
Budget 2023 | What’s cheaper and what’s costlier?

Here’s a look at a list of what will get costlier and cheaper in Financial Year 2024

February 01, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Customs duties on articles made from bars of gold and platinum have been increased.

Customs duties on articles made from bars of gold and platinum have been increased. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth straight Budget on Wednesday in Lok Sabha. A large number of commonly used items will become more expensive and certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty according to the Union Budget 2023-24.

Here’s is a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier.

What’s cheaper

  • Mobile phones and TV sets manufactured in India
  • Denatured ethyl alcohol
  • Acid grade fluorspar
  • Shrimp feed
  • Lab-grown diamonds
  • Fish lipid oil used in manufacturing aquatic feed
  • Machinery for manufacturing lithium ion cell to be used in electric vehicles
  • Raw materials for manufacture of CRGO Steel, ferrous scrap and nickel cathode

What’s dearer

  • Fully imported cars, including electric vehicles (EV)
  • Kitchen chimney
  • Imported bicycles and toys
  • Articles made of gold, platinum
  • Imitation jewellery
  • Silver dores, bars, articles
  • Copper scrap
  • Compounded rubber
  • Cigarettes
