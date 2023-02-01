HamberMenu
Budget 2023 | Centre made cash transfer of ₹2.2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN scheme: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the mission of the government is to achieve knowledge-driven economy.

February 01, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. | Photo Credit: PTI

The government made cash transfer of ₹2.2 lakh crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

Presenting the last full Union Budget 2023 of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024, she said the mission of the government is to achieve knowledge-driven economy.

She further said Indian economy has become more formalised as witnessed by significant enhancement in digital payments. Institutional credit in agriculture sector grew as much as ₹18.6 lakh crore in FY22 from ₹15.8 lakh crore in FY21.

Initiatives such as PM-KSIAN, PM-Fasal Bima Yojana and forming agriculture infrastructure fund have provided much needed support to the sector. At the same time the role of digital infrastructure in socio-economic development has gathered increased importance and India positioned itself strongly as a knowledge hub.

The focus of digital India programme rests on providing high speed internet as a core utility to citizens for delivering services, creating unique digital identity, providing shareable private space on public cloud (digitally store certificate and documents).

