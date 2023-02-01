Budget 2023 | Lab Grown Diamond segment gets leg up with duty cut, R&D support

February 01, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

To harness the potential of Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) or synthetic diamond segment, the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has laid emphasis on research & development as well as to make it competitive in the international markets.

“LGD is a technology-and innovation-driven emerging sector with high employment potential. These environment-friendly diamonds which have optically and chemically the same properties as natural diamonds. To encourage indigenous production of LGD seeds and machines and to reduce import dependency, a research and development grant will be provided to one of the IITs for five years,” the FM said in the Parliament.

Also Read: Key Highlights from Union Budget 2023-24

To reduce the cost of production, the FM has proposed to reduce basic customs duty on seeds used in their manufacturing. Also she has proposed to increase customs duties on silver dore, bars and articles to align them with that on gold and platinum.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said the FM” decision to accept their recommendation pertaining to the LGD industry would ensure India’s end-to-end world leadership in rough to finished lab-grown diamond and jewellery manufacturing.

“Another positive pro-growth move is that the conversion of physical gold into digital gold will not attract capital gains tax,” he said.

Saiyam Mehra, Chairman, Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), the domestic council of the industry said, “The Gems & Jewellery Industry’s critical concerns are not addressed in the Union Budget 2023-24. While the Research and Development grant will be provided to one of the IITs for the development of Lab Grown Diamond seeds and machines, the other sectors of the industry have been ignored.”

“The reduction in Gold Custom Duty in this Budget was our big expectation, which has severely hampered the industry and encouraged smuggling and grey market. GJC has been actively representing the reduction in customs duty of Gold over past many years. However, the Silver Dore Bars Custom Duty has been brought at par with Gold and platinum in this budget. This move will adversely affect the masses,” he said.