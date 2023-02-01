HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget 2023| Nirmala Sitharaman announces new, one-time savings scheme for women

The savings scheme will provide a fixed interest of 7.5% per annum.

February 01, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

In her 2023 Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the setting up of a new, one-time savings scheme for women and girls, called the Mahila Samman Bachat Patra (savings certificate). The scheme will have a deposit facility of up to ₹2 lakh for women.

The savings scheme will be valid for a period of two years, up to March 2025. It will provide a fixed interest rate to the beneficiaries at 7.5% per annum and will also offer a partial withdrawal option.

Ms. Sitharaman also announced modifications in the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme. The maximum deposit limit under this scheme will be enhanced to ₹30 lakh from ₹15 lakh.

The Finance Minister also announced an increase in the maximum deposit limit of the Monthly Income Account Scheme. This will be increased from ₹4.5 lakh to ₹9 lakh for single accounts, and from ₹9 lakh to ₹15 lakh for joint accounts.

The announcements were made under the financial sector priorities listed for the 2023 Union Budget. The 2023 Budget has been divided into seven priorities as part of “Amrit Kaal” – the central government’s celebration of 75 years of India’s independence. Ms. Sitharaman said that the seven priorities listed by the government represent the “Saptarishi” (seven seers) guiding India’s growth during “Amrit Kaal”. Other than the financial sector, the remaining priorities are: inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing potential, green growth, and youth power.

Related Topics

Union Budget / economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.