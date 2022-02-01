Union Budget 2022 | A total of 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced, says FM Sitharaman

The Finance Minister added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 proposed to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal.

She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports.

“One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced,” Ms. Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

