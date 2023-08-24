HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pragyan rover rolls out from Vikram lander

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated ISRO for the successful deployment of Pragyan rover.

August 24, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - Chennai

PTI
The Pragyan rover has rolled out from the Vikram lander and will now start moving around on the lunar surface

The Pragyan rover has rolled out from the Vikram lander and will now start moving around on the lunar surface | Photo Credit: PTI

The Pragyan rover has rolled out from the Vikram lander and will now start moving around on the lunar surface, marking a successful next stage hours after Chandrayaan-3 made its historic landing on the Moon, ISRO sources said Thursday.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 | India lights up the dark side of the moon  

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated ISRO for the successful deployment of Pragyan rover.

"I once again congratulate the ISRO team and all fellow citizens for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander. Its rolling out a few hours after the landing of Vikram marked the success of yet another stage of Chandrayan 3. I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon," President Droupadi Murmu posted on X Thursday morning.

Related Topics

ISRO / space programme / India

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.