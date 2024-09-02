GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates: Chandrababu Naidu visits flood affected areas in Vijayawada

PM Modi, Amit Shah called Telanagana Chief Minsiter Revanth Reddy to enquire about the rain situation in the state

Updated - September 02, 2024 08:32 am IST

Published - September 02, 2024 07:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh chief minister visits flood affected areas in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh chief minister visits flood affected areas in Vijayawada | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been gripped with heavy rainfall and flooding, with at least nine people’s lives claimed in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the flood - affected areas in and around Vijayawada city well past midnight and was on the field till about 3 a.m. in spite of security concerns as the Krishna River flood fury continued for the third day. 

In Andhra Pradesh, agricultural crop was affected in 1,11,259 hectares and horticulture crop in 7,360 hectares. More than 28.5 cm of rainfall was recorded across the State on Sunday (September 1, 2024). 

Mr. Naidu has asserted that the State government is leaving no stone unturned to help the rain-affected people in the State.

Follow our live updates here:

  • September 02, 2024 08:32
    Boats struck in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam Barrage, base of a pillar damaged

    The base of the pillar at Gate No. 69 in Prakasam Barrage was damaged when a fews traditional wooden boats which got unmoored in the upstream and came floating in the flood waters and got struck in the gate in the early hours on Monday.

    Officials discharged about 11.25 lakh Cusecs of flood in to the sea from the barrage by lifting all the 70 gates.

  • September 02, 2024 08:19
    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister visits flood affected areas in Vijayawada

    Mr. Naidu traveled in a boat in Singh Nagar for the second time in less than 24 hours and spoke to the people who were stuck in their houses amidst several feet of swirling water of the river that is in spate, and personally handed over food to some of the flood victims. 

    Mr. Naidu traveled in a boat in Singh Nagar for the second time in less than 24 hours and spoke to the people who were stuck in their houses amidst several feet of swirling water of the river that is in spate, and personally handed over food to some of the flood victims. 

  • September 02, 2024 07:50
    PM calls Telangana CM, enquires about rain situation

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enquired about the situation arising out of heavy rains lashing Telangana since the past two days.

    The Prime Minister telephoned Chief Minister A. Reavnth Reddy and asked about the flood situation in the State. The Chief Minister apprised Mr. Modi about the losses incurred in Telangana due to the incessant rains. Mr. Revanth Reddy explained the Prime Minister about the steps taken in advance to prevent loss of life and property. He told Mr. Modi that Khammam district bore the brunt of the heavy rains.

