Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates: Chandrababu Naidu visits flood affected areas in Vijayawada

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been gripped with heavy rainfall and flooding, with at least nine people’s lives claimed in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the flood - affected areas in and around Vijayawada city well past midnight and was on the field till about 3 a.m. in spite of security concerns as the Krishna River flood fury continued for the third day.

In Andhra Pradesh, agricultural crop was affected in 1,11,259 hectares and horticulture crop in 7,360 hectares. More than 28.5 cm of rainfall was recorded across the State on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

Mr. Naidu has asserted that the State government is leaving no stone unturned to help the rain-affected people in the State.

Follow our live updates here: