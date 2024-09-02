GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leopard spotted on Bengaluru outskirts

Published - September 02, 2024 06:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A leopard was spotted by residents of BSR Layout in Kyalasanahalli near Jigani early on Sunday

Residents of the area have reportedly captured CCTV camera footage of the leopard walking around in the locality, which is near the Bannerghatta National Park.

Residents alerted the local police about the presence of the leopard in their area and they along with forest officials conducted a search for the big cat. However they could not trace it. 

Last year, there were many instances of leopards being spotted in and around the city.

On November 1, 2023, a feline on the prowl for five days was shot by officials while attempting to capture it, after the animal attacked an official. Another one was spotted a few days later near Electronics City which however was not captured.

