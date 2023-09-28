Reflections of M.S. Swaminathan in The Hindu

September 28, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

M.S. Swaminathan, an eminent agricultural scientist and a key architect of India’s ‘Green Revolution’ breathed his last in Chennai on September 28, 2023. He was 98.

He was born in Kumbakonam on August 7, 1925 to M.K. Sambasivan, a surgeon, and Parvati Thangammal. His keen interest in agricultural science coupled with his father’s participation in the freedom movement and Mahatma Gandhi’s influence inspired him to pursue higher studies in agriculture.

Dr. Swaminathan worked closely with two Union Agriculture Ministers, C. Subramaniam (1964-67) and Jagjivan Ram (1967-70 & 1974-77) for the success of the ‘Green Revolution,’ a programme that paved the way for quantum jump in production of wheat and rice through adaptation of chemical-biological technology.

He was a recipient of Padma Shri in 1967, the Ramon Magsaysay Award for community leadership in 1971. He was also awarded ‘Padma Bhushan’.

This folder presents a collection of M.S. Swaminathan’s thoughts on food security and agricultural science, that appeared in the Opinion columns of The Hindu between 2009 and 2012.