Reflections of M.S. Swaminathan in The Hindu

Package - in 23 stories
FROM THANJAVUR: 22/10/2008 WEDNESDAY Farmer looking at the Drowned Kuruvai Paddy due to the recent rains in Delta District on Wednesday. Photo: M_Srinath NICAID:111973499

The media and the farm sector

M.S. Swaminathan
Bhubaneswar, Orissa. Date: 29/05/2008. Farmers are extracting grains from seasonal crops in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar even as country is going through acute food insecurity. Photo: Ashoke Chakrabarty

Pathway to food security for all

M. S. Swaminathan

To the hungry, god is bread

M. S. Swaminathan
NEW DELHI, 07/04/2010: World Health Day: A woman seen cooking for her family with five kids living in a shanty along a drain and garbage dump, even the empowered group of ministers (eGoM) on food decided to defer a decision on the draft food security bill till the Planning Commission gives a report on the number of below poverty level families qualifying for the ambitious social welfare scheme in New Delhi on April 07, 2010. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Pre-requisites for sustainable food security

M. S. Swaminathan
CHENNAI, 06/11/2011: M.S. Swaminathan, Chairman, MSSRF addressing at the Valedictory function of Bancon Conference on Sunday. Photo: R_Ragu

Banks should lead the war on poverty

M. S. Swaminathan
ATTN. NEWS EDITOR - THE HINDUFramers get ready their agricultural fields to plant paddy seedling in Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday, August 06, 2006. Nagaon is one of the worst drought affected district in Assam where farmers could not plant their paddy in time due to less rain. Though the paddy planting season is already over in Assam, larger majority of the farmers in drought affected districts still waiting for rain to cultivate in their fields. PHOTO: RITU_RAJ_KONWAR - ATTN. NEWS EDITOR - THE HINDUFramers get ready their agricultural fields to plant paddy seedling in Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday, August 06, 2006. Nagaon is one of the worst drought affected district in Assam where farmers could not plant their paddy in time due to less rain. Though the paddy planting season is already over in Assam, larger majority of the farmers in drought affected districts still waiting for rain to cultivate in their fields. PHOTO: RITU_RAJ_KONWAR

Let's make climate change talks inclusive

M. S. Swaminathan,Kanayo F. Nwanze
CHENNAI, 19/09/2008: Prices and People Colum: Customer line up at a fair price shop in Chinthadripet on Friday. Photo:R_Ragu

Distribute, procure, store and sow

M. S. Swaminathan

It’s about food, nutrition and livelihood security

M.S. Swaminathan ,Nitya Rao
A street vendor selling vegetable near Kochi on Friday. Heavy rain and consequent crop losses in certain parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu coupled with an increasing demand in the south Indian markets have pushed up vegetable prices to double, 40 to 60 per cent rise over the last few months in Kerala market. Market sources said that the price was not expected to come down until the second half of January as the winter and Sabarimala season sees a peak in demand in most parts of the state,Photo : K_K_Mustafah.26/11/2010

Managing the anticipated food crisis

M. S. Swaminathan
ATTN DESK: FOR TIRUCHI SUPPLEMENT: RAJAJI LEADING THE SALT SATHYAGRAHA MARCH TO VEDARANYAM FROM TIRUCHI.PHOTO:HANDOUT_E_MAIL.19-04-04.

Sea water as a social resource: significance of Vedaranyam Salt March

M. S. Swaminathan
SALEM 20/04/2010: File picture: A tribal village in Kolli Hills in Namakkal district. Photo: E_Lakshmi Narayanan

Biodiversity, development, livelihoods

M. S. Swaminathan
HYDERABAD, 02/03/2010: M.S.Swaminathan ,renowned agricultural scientist speaking during the inauguration of the IAUA Conference on â€œOperationalization of National Policy for Farmers 2007â€ at ANGRAU,Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday. ---PHOTO: NAGARA GOPAL

'No integrated strategy for agriculture and food security'

M. S. Swaminathan

Drought management for rural livelihood security

M.S. Swaminathan

The wheat mountains of the Punjab

M. S. Swaminathan
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)13-09-2011: Agriculture operations in full swing in Visakhapatnam district for Khareef paddy. ---photo:C.V.Subrahmanyam.

Land rush and sustainable food security

M. S. Swaminathan
HYDERABAD,19/12/2011:A majority of the poor in the State Capital, particularly the slum-dwellers, are denied ration cards even after the Chief Minister's repeated assurances that all eligible families in Hyderabad will be provided food security under the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS). Ensuring a square meal to all family members is a difficult task to women like the one above preparing food in a slum at Patel Nagar in Film Nagar area. ----PHOTO:NAGARA GOPAL

Food as people's right

M. S. Swaminathan
For Daily:04/11/11:Ramanathapuram:A farmer applying fertilizer in a paddy field near Ramanathapuram. Photo:L_Balachandar [with report]

No green signal yet for the Yuva Kisan

M. S. Swaminathan
FILE - In a June 28, 2012 file photo, Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi is seen at the Sorbonne University in Paris. The rare Washington consensus behind Obama administration policy toward Myanmar is showing signs of cracks as American businesses grow impatient to invest there and human rights groups push back. Those fissures are becoming evident as the U.S. rolls back its long diplomatic isolation of the military-dominated nation also known as Burma and looks to ease economic sanctions following democratic reforms there. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Green shoots in India-Myanmar ties

M. S. Swaminathan
130213 -- Bengal famine to Right to food -MS Swaminathan

From Bengal Famine to Right to Food

M. S. Swaminathan
File - Nobel Peace prize winner Norman Borlaug, 91, talks in this June 14, 2005 file photo taken in Creve Coeur, Mo. The agricultural scientist and Nobel Peace Prize winner has died at age 95. (AP Photo/James A. Finley) NICAID:110802333

A great scientist and humanist

M. S. Swaminathan
Illus: for TH

A lot in the budget for agriculture

M. S. Swaminathan
Chandigarh ---- 17/04/2007---- With the harvesting season going on, inflow of the wheat in the market is picking up day by day as here a labourer spreading wheat grains to separate husk at a grain market in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photo: Akhilesh_Kumar

Many strides in food security

M. S. Swaminathan
FIELD TRIALS: The investment in Bt cotton was about Rs. 100 crore but it might have resulted in a profit of over Rs.50,000 crore. Photo: M. Srinath

Regulating genetic modification

M. S. Swaminathan
Reflections of M.S. Swaminathan in The Hindu

A collection of M.S. Swaminathan’s thoughts on food security and agricultural science that appeared in the Opinion columns of The Hindu between 2009 and 2012

September 28, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Swaminathan. File

M.S. Swaminathan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

M.S. Swaminathan, an eminent agricultural scientist and a key architect of India’s ‘Green Revolution’ breathed his last in Chennai on September 28, 2023. He was 98.

He was born in Kumbakonam on August 7, 1925 to M.K. Sambasivan, a surgeon, and Parvati Thangammal. His keen interest in agricultural science coupled with his father’s participation in the freedom movement and Mahatma Gandhi’s influence inspired him to pursue higher studies in agriculture.

Dr. Swaminathan worked closely with two Union Agriculture Ministers, C. Subramaniam (1964-67) and Jagjivan Ram (1967-70 & 1974-77) for the success of the ‘Green Revolution,’ a programme that paved the way for quantum jump in production of wheat and rice through adaptation of chemical-biological technology.

He was a recipient of Padma Shri in 1967, the Ramon Magsaysay Award for community leadership in 1971. He was also awarded ‘Padma Bhushan’.

This folder presents a collection of M.S. Swaminathan’s thoughts on food security and agricultural science, that appeared in the Opinion columns of The Hindu between 2009 and 2012.

Agriculture / agricultural research and technology / agriculture / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

