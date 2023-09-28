HamberMenu
Swaminathan transformed everything linked to agriculture: Rakesh Tikait

September 28, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Noida

PTI

India will always remember the positive influence MS Swaminathan’s work had on agriculture, among farmers and his contribution to food security, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Thursday, as he remembered the iconic scientist.

Swaminathan (98), also known as father of the Green Revolution in India, passed away at 11.15 am at his Chennai residence, the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation said.

"The news of the death of famous agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, the father of the Green Revolution, is deeply saddening," Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, posted in Hindi on X.

"This country will always remember his contribution to Indian agriculture, farmers, and on food security. We will all continue this fight for your ideas together," Tikait added.

Swaminathan was the driving force behind the nation's Green Revolution of the 1960s.

The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation sources said.

