M.S. Swaminathan, the conservationist and advocate of environmental protection

HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
Dr M.S. Swaminathan passes away — full coverage
M.S. Swaminathan.
Go to Package home
M.S. Swaminathan. File

M.S. Swaminathan, eminent agricultural scientist, passes away

T. Ramakrishnan

M.S. Swaminathan (1925-2023): Life in pictures

Illustration for The Hindu

M.S. Swaminathan | The architect of Kuttanad Package tried his best to conserve Kerala’s biodiversity too

Tiki Rajwi
Key institution: The M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation in Taramani, Chennai.

‘Professor wanted women, farmers to benefit from his research, initiatives’

The Hindu Bureau
Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu paying his respects to late scientist M.S. Swaminathan at Nandanam in Chennai on Thursday.

M.S. Swaminathan led a purposeful and meaningful life, says former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

The Hindu Bureau

Swaminathan transformed everything linked to agriculture: Rakesh Tikait

PTI
Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates a sand sculpture to pay tribute to M.S. Swaminathan, at Puri Beach on September 28, 2023.

Telangana CM expresses shock over Swaminathan’s demise 

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Swaminathan, father of Indian Green Revolution, during First FAS lecture on Science and the Future of Agriculture organised by Foundation for Agrarian Studies at St Joseph’s College in Bengaluru in 2018.

Dr. M.S. Swaminathan guided Karnataka in agriculture policies

The Hindu Bureau
Illustration for The Hindu

Swaminathan’s contributions to farming community lauded

E.M. Manoj
File photo of M.S. Swaminathan, the key architect of the Indian Green Revolution.

Key scientific terms associated with Dr. M.S. Swaminathan’s research and Green Revolution | Explained

Priyali Prakash

Implementing C2+50% formula in MSP will be fitting tribute to M.S. Swaminathan: farmers’ leader

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of M.S. Swaminathan.

Swaminathan walked ahead of his time: scientific community

A. M. Jigeesh
File photo: Renowned scientist M. S. Swaminathan addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on March 13, 2015.

M.S. Swaminathan: A timeline of the Father of the Green revolution

Suchitra Karthikeyan
M.S. Swaminathan. File

Reflections of M.S. Swaminathan in The Hindu

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Swaminathan. File

PM Modi leads in tribute to M.S. Swaminathan; says his work ensured food security for India

The Hindu Bureau
N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited pays his tribute to the eminent agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan at the latter’s residence in Nandanam, Chennai on September 28, 2023. 

Can’t think of any Indian more decorated internationally than M.S. Swaminathan in modern times: N. Ram

The Hindu Bureau
Sowmya Swaminathan and family members paying tribute to the Agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan at the latter’s residence in Nandanam on September 28, 2023.

T.N. CM Stalin announces police honours for M.S. Swaminathan’s funeral

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Stalin announces T.N. police honours for M.S. Swaminathan’s funeral | Updates

File photo of eminent agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan.

M.S. Swaminathan, the conservationist and advocate of environmental protection

T. Ramakrishnan
You're reading this story
SHOW MORE 19 STORIES

M.S. Swaminathan, the conservationist and advocate of environmental protection

Much has been said and written about the role of M.S. Swaminathan (1925-2023) in accelerating agricultural growth through applications of science and technology.

September 29, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Chennai

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan
File photo of eminent agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan.

File photo of eminent agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan. | Photo Credit: ANI/Congress Twitter

Much has been said and written about the role of M.S. Swaminathan (1925-2023) in accelerating agricultural growth through applications of science and technology. But, his contributions in the fields  of conservation and environmental protection are no less significant.  

He worked extensively on four aspects of conservation: mangrove ecosystem, biodiversity conservation, genetic  conservation and Keystone Dialogues (which pertained to plant genetic resources and biological diversity).  

ALSO READ
Dr M.S. Swaminathan passes away — full coverage

Even though mangrove ecosystems  possess the capacity to survive in the most challenging environment of saline brackish waters, under low oxygen tension and high temperatures, apart from  providing  benefits to coastal populations, mainly protection against natural events such as storms and rising sea levels, they constantly face the threat of  destruction on account of human depredations including the expansion of coastal aquaculture.  It was for this and many other reasons that Swaminathan focussed on the need for taking urgent measures to prevent any further destruction of mangrove forests and ensuring the restoration of partially degraded ones.  He was particular on maintaining the genetic diversity of the ecosystem of the Indo-Malaysian region, regarded as the centre of diversity for mangrove species,  according to M.S. Swaminathan: Scientist | Humanist | Conservationist:, a revised and updated biography, which was authored by R.D. Iyer, Anil Kumar and Rohini Iyer,  and published by M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation in November 2021. (The original biography - “Scientist and Humanist - M.S.Swaminathan” - was written by R.D. Iyer and published by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in May  2002).

ALSO READ
M.S. Swaminathan | The architect of Kuttanad Package tried his best to conserve Kerala’s biodiversity too

Being conscious of debates between proponents of development and those of conservation, Swaminathan wanted every country to “achieve harmony between human and animal populations, and the natural resource endowments.”  He was acutely aware that unless the livelihood security of people was strengthened, conservation of unique natural endowments could become a lost cause in poor and overpopulated countries, his biography stated.

Also read | M.S. Swaminathan: A timeline of the Father of the Green revolution

Given the concern among developing countries that experiments in biotechnology not permitted in developed countries could take place on their territories, .Swaminathan “rightly argued for the need for an international Protocol on Biosafety under the Convention on Biological Diversity,” pointed out his biographers. In respect of animal genetic resources, his advice for countering the potential negative impact of crossbreeding was  to go for conservation of native breeds. He recommended  that  breeds, having little to offer to a production system but which  may have hidden or identifiable production strengths such as resistance to diseases, be retained in herds of optimal size or through cryogenic storage of seman or ova. For promoting again the theme of conservation agriculture, he had formulated an educational programme, “Every Child a Scientist,” to sensitise children of the country’s biological heritage and conservation methods. 

ALSO READ
Key scientific terms associated with Dr. M.S. Swaminathan’s research and Green Revolution | Explained

After he was elected president of the Inernational Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) in 1984, he, in his “Personal Manifesto,” emphasised that the IUCN must change from a Euro-centric to an Earth-centric organisation.”  As much attention should be paid to issues concerning the poor and hungry as to saving pandas and penguins. On food crisis in Africa, he diagnosed that the continent’s plight had less to do with drought than with the fact that “there is a need for widespread reforestation.”

Swaminathan, as a humanist, developed a three-pronged hunger elimination strategy. He “repeatedly emphasised that our common future depends upon our common present, and that bridging the nutrition divide is fundamental to bridging all other divides,” added his first biography published by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan 21 years ago.

Related Topics

Agriculture / Tamil Nadu / science (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.