M.S. Swaminathan (1925-2023): Life in pictures

Agricultural scientist Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, the man behind India’s Green Revolution, breathed his last in Chennai on September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo: Shanker Chakravarty

Dr. Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, or M.S. Swaminathan, is known as the “Father of the Green Revolution in India”, for his leadership and success in introducing and further developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice in India.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

In this 1965 photo Norman Borlaug (third from left) selects strains of high-yielding wheat, along with S.P. Kohli, M.S. Swaminathan (second from left) and V.S. Mathur, in New Delhi in 1965. The Green Revolution strategy kept famines at bay and partly made up for the absence of land reforms by encouraging direct cultivation by large landholders.

Photo: N. Srinivasan

Then Union Agriculture Minister Rao Birender Singh, then Prime MInister Indira Gandhi, Chairman of the National Organising Committee Dr. M.S. Swaminathan and President of the World Genetics Congress are seen during the 10th World Genetics Congress at New Delhi on December 12, 1983.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

M.S. Swaminathan at the Wheat Breeding Research Station of IARI in Wellington, on December 31, 2013. Dr. Swaminathan was an alumnus of The Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

President R. Venkataraman presents the Padma Bhushan award to Dr. M.S. at an investiture ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi in 1989.

Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Dr. Swaminathan presents a garland of rice grains to the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at the International Rice Congress at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on October 9, 2006.

Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Dr. Swaminathan arrives with his wife Mina Swaminathan in the Parliament. He was a Rajya Sabha member from 2007 to 2013.

Photo: N. Srinivasan

The then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee presents the Millennium Award to Dr. Swaminathan at the 88th Session of the Indian Science Congress in New Delhi.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

M.S. Swaminathan, when he took over as Director General, ICAR, on January 14, 1972.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Dr. Swaminathan receives World Agriculture Prize from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the 11th Global Agriculture Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

Photo: Ramesh Sharma

M.S. Swaminathan addressing a FICCI meet on 'Agriculture policy in the first 10 years of the next millennium' in New Delhi on November 12, 1999.

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd. Director N. Ram pays his respects before the mortal remains of Swaminathan, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on September 28, 2023.

Related Topics

death / agriculture / scientific institutions

