Package - in 8 stories
M.S. Swaminathan. File

M.S. Swaminathan, eminent agricultural scientist, passes away

T. Ramakrishnan

M.S. Swaminathan (1925-2023): Life in pictures

The Hindu Bureau
File photo: Renowned scientist M. S. Swaminathan addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on March 13, 2015.

M.S. Swaminathan: A life timeline of the Father of the Green revolution

Suchitra Karthikeyan
M.S. Swaminathan. File

Reflections of M.S. Swaminathan in The Hindu

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Swaminathan. File

PM Modi leads in tribute to M.S. Swaminathan; says his work ensured food security for India

The Hindu Bureau
N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited pays his tribute to the eminent agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan at the latter’s residence in Nandanam, Chennai on September 28, 2023. 

Can’t think of any Indian more decorated internationally than M.S. Swaminathan in modern times: N. Ram

The Hindu Bureau
Sowmya Swaminathan and family members paying tribute to the Agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan at the latter’s residence in Nandanam on September 28, 2023.

T.N. Chief Minister announces police honours for M.S. Swaminathan’s funeral

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Stalin announces T.N. police honours for M.S. Swaminathan’s funeral | Live reactions

The Hindu Bureau

Dr M.S. Swaminathan passes away - full coverage

September 28, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of M.S. Swaminathan

File photo of M.S. Swaminathan | Photo Credit: AP

Dr. M. S Swaminathan, the renowned agricultural scientist known as the Father of India’s Green Revolution, passed away at his residence in Chennai on September 28 at the age of 98. The Padma Vibhushan awardee was Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and headed the International Rice Research Institute in the Philippines. He was the first to get the World Food Prize and used the proceeds from the prize to establish the renowned MSSRF non-profit trust. As tributes pour in from across the globe, here is a list of articles published by The Hindu today on M.S. Swaminathan’s demise.

