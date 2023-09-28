Dr M.S. Swaminathan passes away - full coverage

September 28, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Dr. M. S Swaminathan, the renowned agricultural scientist known as the Father of India’s Green Revolution, passed away at his residence in Chennai on September 28 at the age of 98. The Padma Vibhushan awardee was Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and headed the International Rice Research Institute in the Philippines. He was the first to get the World Food Prize and used the proceeds from the prize to establish the renowned MSSRF non-profit trust. As tributes pour in from across the globe, here is a list of articles published by The Hindu today on M.S. Swaminathan’s demise.

See all 8 stories