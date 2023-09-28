M.S. Swaminathan led a purposeful and meaningful life, says former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

September 28, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many leaders, including former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, condoled the death of veteran agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan and their tributes.

Mr. Venkaiah said the veteran scientist led a purposeful and meaningful life and will go down in the country’s history for his contributions. He said Swaminathan’s contributions to the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha when he was a member was meaningful, and the entire house paid rapt attention to his speeches. He expressed hope that the younger generation of scientists, especially those from the agriculture sector, would take inspiration from his life.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko said the demise of Swaminathan was a great loss to the country. Hailing that the late scientist declared that a hunger-free India was his dream, Mr. Vaiko said Swaminathan entered the field of agriculture science due to the impact Bengal Famine had on him.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said Swaminathan made India self-reliant on rice and wheat production. He said Swaminathan’s recommendation of increasing the minimum support price at least 50% more than the cost of production was a key demand in the historic farmers’ protest that happened in Delhi.

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss said while on the one hand Swaminathan introduced new technologies in agriculture, on the other he advocated for the increase in the minimum support price for farmers to improve their livelihood. Party president Anbumani Ramadoss said Swaminathan was the main reason for India going from being a country dependent on others for food grains to one of the major exporters today.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said Swaminathan’s loss was irreparable to the country and the farming community. He recalled the time when the late scientist was the Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Commission during the Chief Ministership of Jayalalithaa. He said the two leaders shared a mutual respect.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said post independence, most of the world felt India would not be able to feed its population. He said it was pioneers such as Swaminathan who made India into a self-sustaining and food surplus nation. “We are all indebted to his life’s work. A grateful nation will never forget your immense contributions,” he said.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said Swaminathan made India, which was once dependent on other countries for food grains, write a new chapter on food production.

Recalling Swaminathan’s contributions in the Green Revolution, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah pointed out that the late scientist tried to find a solution for the continuous suicides of farmers and recommended that the hike in minimum support price.

Former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E. Balagurusamy said Swaminathan’s contributions were not limited to India, but the world. He recalled working with Swaminathan when both were part of the State Planning Commission.