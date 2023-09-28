HamberMenu
T.N. CM Stalin announces police honours for M.S. Swaminathan’s funeral

A spokesperson for the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation said the funeral will happen on Saturday, September 30

September 28, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sowmya Swaminathan and family members paying tribute to the Agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan at the latter’s residence in Nandanam on September 28, 2023.

Sowmya Swaminathan and family members paying tribute to the Agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan at the latter’s residence in Nandanam on September 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, September 28, 2023 announced that the agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan’s funeral will happen with police honours as a recognition of his immense contributions.

Earlier, in his condolence message, Mr. Stalin recalled the contributions of M.S. Swaminathan towards making the country free of hunger and towards sustainable food security.

A spokesperson for the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation said the funeral will take place on Saturday, September 30. Swaminathan’s mortal remains will be kept at the MSSRF campus in Taramani on Friday for the public to pay respects.

