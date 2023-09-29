Telangana CM expresses shock over Swaminathan’s demise 

September 29, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the demise of father of Green Revolution and Padma Vibhushan M.S. Swaminathan and said the country had lost a reputed agricultural scientist in his passing away.

The Chief Minister said Swaminathan, a Ramon Magsaysay award winner, brought revolutionary and qualitative changes with innovative methods in the traditional farming sector with a vision and this enabled the country to achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

Swaminathan was the first scientist who worked his entire life with a vision to achieve food security and meet the demands of the country. He would be remembered for developing different crop varieties to suit the different geographical soil conditions of all States.

The Chief Minister recalled that Swaminathan was in full praise of initiatives taken by the Telangana government towards the development of the agriculture sector and his close association with the latter. Many of the suggestions made by Swaminathan during the discussions were invaluable.

The Chief Minister said he was influenced by the recommendations made by Swaminathan and his vision for the welfare of the farmer and sustainable development of the integrated agriculture sector. It was difficult to fill the void left by Swaminanthan as the country’s farm sector and farmers lost a guiding force.