Can’t think of any Indian more decorated internationally than M.S. Swaminathan in modern times: N. Ram

N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited pays his tribute to the eminent agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan at the latter’s residence in Nandanam, Chennai on September 28, 2023.
N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, on September 28 said he cannot think of any Indian who was more decorated internationally in modern times than the agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan, who passed away in Chennai earlier in the day.
Addressing media after paying his respects to the mortal remains of Mr. Swaminathan, Mr. Ram also said he did not know of any Indian who had made a greater contribution to the national life, primarily because of the increase in food production he brought about, which he added was a real revolution.
He said Swaminathan worked with eminent agronomist Normal Borlaug and also political leaders like C. Subramaniam. He said Swaminathan’s contribution continued lifelong, even after his full-time professional scientific career.
Dr. Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, or M.S. Swaminathan, is known as the “Father of the Green Revolution in India”, for his leadership and success in introducing and further developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice in India.
In this 1965 photo Norman Borlaug (third from left) selects strains of high-yielding wheat, along with S.P. Kohli, M.S. Swaminathan (second from left) and V.S. Mathur, in New Delhi in 1965. The Green Revolution strategy kept famines at bay and partly made up for the absence of land reforms by encouraging direct cultivation by large landholders.
Then Union Agriculture Minister Rao Birender Singh, then Prime MInister Indira Gandhi, Chairman of the National Organising Committee Dr. M.S. Swaminathan and President of the World Genetics Congress are seen during the 10th World Genetics Congress at New Delhi on December 12, 1983.
M.S. Swaminathan at the Wheat Breeding Research Station of IARI in Wellington, on December 31, 2013. Dr. Swaminathan was an alumnus of The Indian Agricultural Research Institute.
President R. Venkataraman presents the Padma Bhushan award to Dr. M.S. at an investiture ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi in 1989.
Dr. Swaminathan presents a garland of rice grains to the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at the International Rice Congress at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on October 9, 2006.
Dr. Swaminathan arrives with his wife Mina Swaminathan in the Parliament. He was a Rajya Sabha member from 2007 to 2013.
The then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee presents the Millennium Award to Dr. Swaminathan at the 88th Session of the Indian Science Congress in New Delhi.
M.S. Swaminathan, when he took over as Director General, ICAR, on January 14, 1972.
Dr. Swaminathan receives World Agriculture Prize from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the 11th Global Agriculture Leadership Summit in New Delhi.
M.S. Swaminathan addressing a FICCI meet on 'Agriculture policy in the first 10 years of the next millennium' in New Delhi on November 12, 1999.
The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd. Director N. Ram pays his respects before the mortal remains of Swaminathan, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on September 28, 2023.
He recalled how the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation was set up in Tamil Nadu, where the late scientist was born, despite an offer from Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde [in late 1980s] to set up such an institution in Bengaluru. Mr. Hegde had made an attractive offer with land and a huge sum of money, he said.
Mr. Ram said Swaminathan, as an agriculture scientist and a geneticist, had a very practical approach and applied his knowledge in a practical way. He said this was reflected in the functioning of MSSRF with its focus on collecting various native varieties of plants and foregrounding the role of women in agriculture. He paid minute attention to details and visited the foundation every day until recent times when he was not doing well, Mr. Ram said, adding that anyone could meet him at the institution.
He said, in a sense, Swaminathan did not belong to any family but belonged to the people. He said Swaminathan made pioneering contributions in the area of climate change and agriculture through the papers he wrote very early, anticipating what came later.
He said, another trait he loved about Swaminathan was how he donated all the money he got from various awards to the foundation. Though there were contributions from certain other organisations, the seed money with which the foundation’s corpus was build came from Swaminathan. “I think he also persuaded his family to donate a large plot of land in Kerala in Wayanad to the foundation,” he added.
Mr. Ram said Swaminathan can be a real task master while at the same time being very friendly and gentle.
