M.S. Swaminathan transformed lives of millions: PM Modi on death of scientist | Live reactions

Noted agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan passed away at his residence in Chennai today. He was 98.

September 28, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, popularly known as M.S. Swaminathan, the legendary agricultural scientist and a key architect of the country’s ‘Green Revolution,’ passed away at his residence in Chennai on September 28, 2023 at 11.20 am. He was 98.

He is survived by three daughters: Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan and Nitya Rao. His wife Mina Swaminathan predeceased him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of the scientist. “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation,” Mr. Modi wrote on X.

Follow the updates and live reactions: