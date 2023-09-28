M.S. Swaminathan transformed lives of millions: PM Modi on death of scientist | Live reactions

- September 28, 2023 13:46I will always cherish the moments I spent with him: CM Stalin
September 28, 2023 - His groundbreaking work in agriculture ensured food security for our nation.: PM Modi
September 28, 2023 - Pioneer in agricultural research passes away
Dr. Swaminathan worked closely with two Union Agriculture Ministers, C. Subramaniam (1964-67) and Jagjivan Ram (1967-70 & 1974-77) for the success of the ‘Green Revolution,’ a programme that paved the way for quantum jump in productivity and production of wheat and rice through adaptation of chemical-biological technology. The discovery of Norman Bourlag, a celebrated American farm scientist and 1970 Nobel Laureate, on wheat had played a huge role in this regard.
