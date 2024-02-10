February 10, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

2024 Lok Sabha election | AAP to announce candidates for Punjab, Chandigarh in next fortnight

The Aam Aadmi Party, on February 10, reiterated that the party will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in 2024 general election, dismissing possibility of alliance with its INDIA bloc partner, the Congress party in the State. Also, the party would go alone in Union Territory of Chandigarh, which has one parliamentary seat. The AAP would announce its candidates for all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the next fortnight.

Congress mastered art of spoiling accomplishments: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 10 took a dig at the Congress saying the grand old party mastered the art of ruining accomplishments of the previous government as they did while managing inflation during the 10-year UPA regime. She said the Modi-led government toiled for 10 years to bring the economy back on track, taking India from ‘Fragile Five’ to 5th largest economy of the world. She said that India is soon going to become the world’s third largest economy.

Parliamentary proceedings | Dhankhar pulls up Congress Jairam Ramesh, says he doesn’t deserve to be in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on February 10 pulled up Jairam Ramesh for his remarks against RLD chief Jayant Singh, saying the Congress MP does not deserve to be in the Upper House of Parliament for his misconduct. Mr. Dhankhar’s decision to allow Jayant Singh to speak in the House on the Bharat Ratna honour to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh drew sharp protest from the Congress, leading to a heated exchange of words between the opposition and treasury benches.

BJP got nearly ₹1300 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23, over 7 times what Congress received

The ruling BJP received nearly ₹1,300 crore through electoral bonds in the 2022-23, which was seven times more than what the Congress got in the same period through the same route. The BJP’s total contributions stood at ₹2120 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, of which 61% came from electoral bonds, according to the party’s annual audited report submitted to the Election Commission.

Dalits, OBCs and tribals biggest beneficiaries of our government’s pro-poor schemes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 said that Dalits, OBCs and tribals are the biggest beneficiaries of his government’s pro-poor schemes, asserting that its greatest achievement in the past ten years is to pull 25 crore people out of poverty. Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 1.3 lakh houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, via video conference, Mr. Modi said that for any poor person having his own house is a guarantee of his better future.

ED files money laundering case against ex-NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede taking cognisance of a CBI FIR in an alleged ₹25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s family to spare his son in a drugs case, official sources said on February 10. Some former officials from the NCB have also been summoned.

ED summons Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s wife for questioning in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s wife Louise Khurshid for questioning in a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged misuse of government funds in distribution of artificial limbs and equipment by a trust headed by her, sources said on February 10. She has been asked to depose at the ED zonal office in Lucknow on February 15 for recording her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

Prohibitory orders clamped in Sandeshkhali as villagers protest seeking TMC leader’s arrest

“Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed and internet services suspended in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, where local women held protests demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides,” police said on February 10. Local women with sticks and brooms in their hands took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protests intensified on the second day on February 9.

Pakistan elections | Imran Khan’s PTI threatens agitation if complete results are not declared by midnight

Declaring that it would form the Government both at the Centre and in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party on February 10 asked Pakistan’s Election Commission to announce complete results by midnight or face protests in areas where results were still awaited. Springing a surprise, independents backed by Mr. Khan’s PTI party won the lion’s share of 101 seats in the National Assembly in the February 8 election. Two days after the polling was held, the results were not yet complete and the country appeared headed to a hung Parliament or a coalition government.

Ukraine must change ‘methods’ of war, says new Army Chief

The Ukrainian Army needs to change its “methods” to win the war against Russia, Kyiv’s new commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said on February 9 in his first comments in the role. The 58-year-old replaced commander Valery Zaluzhny this week in the biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s military leadership since Russia’s invasion began nearly two years ago.

Israel deploys new military AI in Gaza war

Israel’s Army has deployed some AI-enabled military technology in combat for the first time in Gaza, raising fears about the use of autonomous weapons in modern warfare. The Army has hinted at what the new tech is being used for, with spokesman Daniel Hagari saying last month that Israel’s forces were operating “above and underground simultaneously”. A senior defence official told AFP the tech was destroying enemy drones and mapping Hamas’s vast tunnel network in Gaza.

EPFO fixes 8.25% interest rate on employees’ provident fund for 2023-24

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), has recommended an interest rate of 8.25% on Provident Fund deposits for 2023-24. At present, the interest rate is 8.15%. “The move is a step towards fulfilling PM Modi’s guarantee of strengthening social security for India’s workforce,” said Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

IND vs ENG Tests | Kohli out for remainder of series; pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up

Star batter Virat Kohli has pulled out of the remainder of the Test series against England for personal reasons, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday, ending speculation around premier player’s availability for the high-profile contest. Kohli had missed the first two Tests. “Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision,” the BCCI said in a release. Kohli is currently abroad for pressing personal family matter.