GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dalits, OBCs and tribals biggest beneficiaries of our Govt.’s pro-poor schemes: PM Modi

PM Modi said that the poor, youth, farmers and women are pillars of developed India.

February 10, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Deesa (Gujarat)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses audience on February 10, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses audience on February 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 said that Dalits, OBCs and tribals are the biggest beneficiaries of his government’s pro-poor schemes, asserting that its greatest achievement in the past ten years is to pull 25 crore people out of poverty.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 1.3 lakh houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), via video conference, Mr. Modi said that for any poor person having his own house is a guarantee of his better future.

“See the figure of 1.3 lakh houses. Even when I attended a national-level programme for giving houses under PMAY, I did not see such a huge figure. I congratulate the Gujarat government. For any poor person, having his own house is a guarantee of his better future,” Mr. Modi said.

“The biggest beneficiaries of our government's pro-poor scheme are Dalits, OBCs (other backward castes) and tribals,” Modi said, responding to the opposition’s allegations that his government is ignoring SCs, STs and OBCs.

Mr. Modi said that the poor, youth, farmers and women are pillars of developed India.

The PM said that the biggest achievement of his government in the last ten years is to bring 25 crore people out of poverty.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.