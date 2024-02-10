Pakistan elections 2024 | "London Plan failed": Imran Khan claims victory in AI-enabled speech

February 10, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - Islamabad

Amid the Election Commission of Pakistan drawing flak over the delay in declaration of the results of the general elections, former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan released a 'victory speech' in his AI-enabled voice, saying that the 'London Plan' of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif failed with the massive turnout of voters on polling day.

"My beloved countrymen. By turning out in such huge numbers and exercising your democratic right of franchise, you have laid the foundation for the restoration of the freedom to exercise citizens' rights. I congratulate you all on helping us win the elections handsomely. I had full faith in your turning out in such large numbers to cast your ballots. You lived up to my trust and the massive turnout on election day surprised many.

The 'London Plan' failed because of your active participation in the democratic exercise. Nawaz Sharif is a leader of low intelligence who gave a victory speech despite his party trailing in 30 seats," the former PM and PTI founder said in an audio clip of his AI-enabled voice on social media platform X.

قوم کی جانب سے انتخابات میں تاریخی مقابلے، جس کے نتیجے میں تحریک انصاف کو عام انتخابات 2024 میں بے مثال کامیابی میسرآئی،کے بعد چیئرمین عمران خان کا(مصنوعی ذہانت سے تیار کردہ) فاتحانہ خطاب pic.twitter.com/8yQqes4nO9 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 9, 2024

Expanding on his party's claims of rigging and electoral malfeasance, Khan said, "No Pakistani will accept this (elecoral malpractice) and the international media has also reported extensively about it. As per the Form 45 data, we are on course to win more than 170 National Assembly seats. My fellow countrymen, you all have set a date for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan. We are winning the 2024 elections with a two-thirds majority. Everyone has seen the power of your vote. Now show your ability to preserve and protect it."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Shairf. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting in Lahore, Dawn News reported quoting sources.

The meeting came shortly after Sharif claimed victory in general elections held a day earlier, and invited his allies to form a coalition government.

The PPP and PML-N were both part of the PDM government that took over from PTI after Khan's ouster from the prime minister's office in 2022.

Meanwhile, according to the unofficial provisional results reported by Dawn News for 212 out of 266 seats, the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are leading with 82 seats.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which has emerged as the single largest party, is trailing with 64 seats, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at 40 seats.