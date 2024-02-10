GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP got nearly ₹1300 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23, over 7 times what Congress received

February 10, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP’s total income in 2022-23 stood at ₹2360.8 crore, up from ₹1917 crore in FY 2021-22.

BJP’s total income in 2022-23 stood at ₹2360.8 crore, up from ₹1917 crore in FY 2021-22. | Photo Credit: ANUJ ARORA

The ruling BJP received nearly ₹1,300 crore through electoral bonds in the 2022-23, which was seven times more than what the Congress got in the same period through the same route.

The BJP's total contributions stood at ₹2120 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, of which 61% came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audited report submitted to the Election Commission.

In FY 2021-22, the party's total contributions were to the tune of ₹1775 crore.

The party's total income in 2022-23 stood at ₹2360.8 crore, up from ₹1917 crore in FY 2021-22.

The Congress, on the other hand, earned ₹171 crore from electoral bonds which was down from ₹236 crore in FY 2021-22.

The BJP and the Congress are recognised national parties.

The Samajwadi Party, a recognised state party, had earned ₹3.2 crore through electoral bonds in 2021-22. In 2022-23, it received no contributions from these bonds.

Another state recognised party, the TDP, earned ₹34 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23 which was up 10 times from the previous fiscal.

The BJP also earned ₹237 crore from interests in the last fiscal, up from ₹135 crore in 2021-22.

Out of its total expenditure on 'election and general propaganda', the BJP paid ₹78.2 crore for use of aircraft and helicopters, which is down from ₹117.4 crore in 2021-22.

The party also paid ₹76.5 crore as financial assistance to candidates, down from ₹146.4 crore in 2021-22. The party has shown this assistance under the head 'total payments'.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.