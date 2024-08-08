GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee voted by a 4-2 majority to keep policy rates unchanged

Updated - August 08, 2024 10:17 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 09:59 am IST

Agencies
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. File

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday (August 8) announced the bi-monthly monetary policy statement, keeping the repo rate, which is the central bank’s rate for short-term loans to banks, unchanged at 6.5%.

In the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, majority members voted to hold the rates. Four voted in favour and two against. Following the policy announcement, Mr. Das will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. on Thursday, which will be streamed live on the RBI’s X handle.

India’s GDP growth estimates and inflation forecast will be key to watch out for in the RBI policy on Thursday.

Inflation continues to be a significant factor influencing the RBI’s monetary policy stance. Despite core inflation being contained and a noticeable 15-20% drop in commodity prices, especially metals, from their 2024 peak, food inflation remains problematic. Experts emphasize that inflation in India still exceeds the RBI’s target range, making it unlikely for the central bank to cut rates until inflation aligns with the 4% target.

