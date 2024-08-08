Antim Panghal and her entire entourage are being deported from Paris for a major disciplinary breach where the young wrestler handed her official accreditation card to her sister, who was caught by security while leaving the Games Village.

Also read: Know the rules of hockey before India vs Spain bronze match

The Indian men’s hockey team will play against Spain for the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

Also read | Paris Olympics Day 12 highlights

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men’s javelin throw final with a season-best 89.34m throw on Tuesday (August 6, 2024). He will compete in the finals today (August 8, 2024) as the reigning Olympic champion and also the defending World Champion.