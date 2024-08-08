GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Paris Olympics day 13 LIVE updates: Vinesh Phogat retires from wrestling

The seasoned wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified after weighing 100 grams more than the permissible limit in the morning weigh-in ahead of the final on Wednesday (August 7, 2024)

Updated - August 08, 2024 11:50 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 11:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) from the Paris Olympics after she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) from the Paris Olympics after she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match. | Photo Credit: AP

Antim Panghal and her entire entourage are being deported from Paris for a major disciplinary breach where the young wrestler handed her official accreditation card to her sister, who was caught by security while leaving the Games Village.

Also read: Know the rules of hockey before India vs Spain bronze match

The Indian men’s hockey team will play against Spain for the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

Also read | Paris Olympics Day 12 highlights

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men’s javelin throw final with a season-best 89.34m throw on Tuesday (August 6, 2024). He will compete in the finals today (August 8, 2024) as the reigning Olympic champion and also the defending World Champion. 

Today’s schedule

Golf Women’s Individual:

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar - 12:30 p.m.

Athletics Women’s 100m hurdles Repechage Round:

Jyothi Yarraji - 02:05 p.m. 

Wrestling Men’s 57kg Freestyle 1/8 Finals:

Aman Sehrawat - 02:30 p.m. 

Women’s 57kg Freestyle 1/8 Finals:

Anshu Malik - 2:30 p.m. 

Hockey: Men’s Bronze medal match:

India vs Spain - 5:30 p.m. 

Men’s javelin throw final:

Neeraj Chopra - 11:55 p.m.

