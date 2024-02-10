Parliamentary proceedings | Dhankhar pulls up Congress Jairam Ramesh, says he doesn't deserve to be in Rajya Sabha

February 10, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on February 10 pulled up Jairam Ramesh for his remarks against RLD chief Jayant Singh, saying the Congress MP does not deserve to be in the Upper House of Parliament for his misconduct.

Mr. Dhankhar's decision to allow Jayant Singh to speak in the House on the Bharat Ratna honour to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh drew sharp protest from the Congress, leading to a heated exchange of words between the opposition and treasury benches.

During this, Mr. Ramesh made certain comments. However, these could not be heard amid the uproar.

The chairman warned Mr. Ramesh for his remarks against Jayant Singh and said that "I heard what Jairam Ramesh said to Jayant...you [Ramesh] are a person who can feast at the cremation ground".

"It is a matter of fact, you [Ramesh] do not deserve to be part of this House by this misconduct," said Mr. Dhankhar who was visibly upset.

As Congress members protested against the floor being given to Jayant Singh to speak, Dhankhar permitted the Leader of the Opposition in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, to speak on behalf of his party Congress.

Mr. Kharge said there is no debate on honouring leaders with Bharat Ratna. "I salute everyone. But if a member wants to raise an issue, you [chairman] ask 'under which rule'. [I want to know] under which rule he [Jayant Singh] has been allowed to speak," the Congress leader said.

"Give permission to us also. On one side you talk about rules...you have discretion...that discretion should be used judiciously and not as and when you want," Mr. Kharge said.

The Congress president also accused the chairman of "not following the rules".

He said that had a discussion on Bharat Ratna been included in the House's agenda, everybody would have participated.

Mr. Dhankhar expressed unhappiness at the objections raised by Kharge and even accused Congress leaders of insulting Charan Singh and his legacy.