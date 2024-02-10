GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prohibitory orders clamped in Sandeshkhali as villagers protest seeking TMC leader's arrest

"Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and internet services have been suspended in parts of North 24 Parganas district," a senior police officer said.

February 10, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Women demonstrate a protest against TMC leader Shajahan, in Sandeshkhali, in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

Women demonstrate a protest against TMC leader Shajahan, in Sandeshkhali, in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. | Photo Credit: ANI

“Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed and internet services suspended in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, where local women held protests demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides,” police said on February 10.

Local women with sticks and brooms in their hands took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protests intensified on the second day on Friday.

"Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and internet services have been suspended in parts of North 24 Parganas district," a senior police officer said. TMC leader Shajahan has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

The protesting women alleged that Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them. Shajahan's supporters also took to the streets, further adding to the tension.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, alleged that human rights have been violated in Sandeshkhali.

"Sandeshkhali is a place where the 'rule of law' is non-existent, rather the 'law of rulers' namely Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides was established," he wrote on X.

A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Adhikari went to the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and submitted a memorandum, demanding the intervention of Governor C. V. Ananda Bose to restore peace in Sandeshkhali.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty stated that regardless of party affiliations, villagers had erupted against the "lawlessness" in the area. A delegation of Opposition leaders was on February 10 stopped from entering the areas of Sandeshkhali where violent protests were held in the last two days, seeking the arrest of the TMC leader.

“Shajahan’s aide Shiboprasad Hazra’s house was vandalised and some furniture was torched on Friday,” police said.

“A poultry farm in Zeliakhali belonging to Hazra was also set ablaze,” they said. A senior police official said they are taking all precautions to restore peace as the Class X board exams are going on.

"We will take strict action against the perpetrators," he said. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Additional Director-General (Law and Order) Manoj Verma urged people not to take the law into their hands.

"Investigation is under way into all complaints that have been lodged and action will be taken. At the same time, if someone takes the law into their hands, the law will take its own course. The situation is at present under control," he had said.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / state politics / politics (general) / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.