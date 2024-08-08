GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Updated - August 08, 2024 08:01 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 07:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus waves goodbye to the media at Charles de Gaulle's airport in Roissy, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus waves goodbye to the media at Charles de Gaulle's airport in Roissy, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is set to take oath as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday (August 8, 2024), as he made a fervent appeal to everyone to stay calm and “refrain from all kinds of violence” to make the best use of “our new victory”.

Also read: Why Hasina fell | Analysis

As authorities scrambled to bring the law and order situation under control, Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday announced that the interim government will take oath around 8 p.m. on Thursday. He said the advisory council may have 15 members.

Watch: Who is Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh’s interim government?

Gen Zaman further said that the armed forces will provide all possible support to 84-year-old Yunus after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country following violent anti-government protests spearheaded by the Students Against Discrimination movement. Mr. Yunus is now in Paris and was headed to Dhaka.

Also read | 10 temples attacked in Bangladesh, Hindu musician Rahul Ananda’s house torched

Bangladesh Nationalist Party(BNP) chairperson and ex-premier Khaleda Zia, who was freed from house arrest on Tuesday, echoed the views of Mr. Yunus, saying it is not “anger” or “revenge” but “love and peace” which will rebuild the nation.

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • August 08, 2024 08:01
    BNP holds rally , says election must be held within three months

    The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the main Opposition party when former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in power, held a rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka, where thousands of people gathered from different parts of the country. 

    Addressing the rally virtually from London, Tarique Rahman, BNP acting chairman and son of former Prime Minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, called for immediate election in the country. “The national election must be held immediately, and power must be handed over to the elected representatives,” he said.

    BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said election should be held within three months.

  • August 08, 2024 07:58
    U.S. says it stands ready to work with Bangladesh interim govt

    The United States Wednesday said it is ready to work with the interim government of Bangladesh as the country charts a democratic future for its people.

    “We continue to monitor developments in Bangladesh, and we obviously have seen the appointment of Muhammad Yunus as the leader of an interim government,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

    “We think the interim government will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh,” Mr. Miller said responding to questions on the fast-moving development in Bangladesh. - PTI

  • August 08, 2024 07:35
    Interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus to take oath on August 8

    An interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus will take oath in Bangladesh at 8 p.m. on Thursday (April 8, 2024), Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said at a press conference on Wednesday (August 7, 2023).

    The 84-year-old microfinance pioneer will arrive at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on an Emirates flight from Dubai on Thursday (August 8, 2024) afternoon, the Yunus Center said in a press release.

    Mr. Yunus asked the youth to be calm and get ready to build the country. “I congratulate the brave students who took the lead in making our ‘Second Victory Day’ possible and to the people for giving your total support to them. Let us make the best use of our new victory. Let us not let this slip away because of our mistakes,” he said in the statement.

    Click here to read more...
  • August 08, 2024 07:31
    Interim Bangladesh government to prioritise relationship with India: Dhaka policy experts

    The end of the Sheikh Hasina government should not be perceived as a mortal blow to India-Bangladesh relations, according to leading figures in Dhaka’s policy-making circles, who argued that the interim government would place a high priority on bilateral ties as it is in the interest of various sectors in Bangladesh to maintain a good relationship with New Delhi. 

    “There is an important and urgent need for the Indian government to acknowledge that a people’s revolution has taken place. People’s aspirations and people’s voice must be heard. India must signal that it stands with the people of Bangladesh,” Shafqat Munir of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies told The Hindu, arguing that “no government, interim or elected, would want to pursue policies against India”.

    Click here to read full story...

